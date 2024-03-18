



Ternium S.A.

Ternium S.A.

26, Boulevard Royal, 4th floor

L-2449 Luxembourg

(352) 2668-3152

(Address of principal executive offices)









This report contains Ternium S.A.'s press release announcing Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

This report contains Ternium S.A.'s press release announcing Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.









TERNIUM S.A.









By: /s/ Guillermo Etchepareborda By: /s/ Sebastián Martí

Name: Guillermo Etchepareborda Name: Sebastián Martí

Title: Attorney in Fact Title: Attorney in Fact









Dated: March 15, 2024











Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com









Ternium Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





Luxembourg, March 15, 2024 - Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CET, at the Company's registered office located at 26, Boulevard Royal, 4th Floor, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Each holder of Ternium ADSs as of March 25, 2024, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.





The following documents are available on the Company's website at www.ternium.com in the Investor section:

•Notice and Agenda for the meeting.

•Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement.

•Company's 2023 Annual Report.





Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CET. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com.









Forward Looking Statements





Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.









About Ternium





Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, specially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.





