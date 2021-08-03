Ternium S A : Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 Results
08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 Results
Luxembourg, August 3, 2021 - Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.
The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.
Summary of Second Quarter of 2021 Results
2Q2021
1Q2021
2Q2020
Steel Shipments (tons)
3,068,000
3,099,000
-1%
2,449,000
25%
Iron Ore Shipments (tons)
906,000
1,035,000
-12%
991,000
-9%
Net Sales ($ million)
3,919.8
3,249.3
21%
1,745.8
125%
Operating Income ($ million)
1,271.4
905.8
40%
65.6
1,839%
EBITDA ($ million)
1,420.2
1,057.4
34%
223.9
534%
EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)
36%
33%
13%
EBITDA per Ton ($)
462.9
341.1
91.4
Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated
171.1
46.5
(19.7)
companies ($ million)
Income Tax Result ($ million)
(307.1)
(261.6)
12.3
Net Result ($ million)
1,158.3
706.7
43.6
Equity Holders' Net Result ($ million)
1,022.1
602.9
44.0
Earnings per ADS* ($)
5.21
3.07
0.22
*American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.
EBITDA of $1.4 billion on steel shipments of 3.1 million tons, with EBITDA margin of 36% and EBITDA per ton of $462.9.
Equity holders' net income of $1.0 billion, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $5.21.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $628.4 million, including working capital increase of $651.8 million mainly due to the impact of higher realized steel prices and costs, and higher inventory volumes.
Free cash flow of $467.0 million after capital expenditures of $161.4 million.
Dividends paid to shareholders of $412.2 million.
Net debt position of $0.2 billion at the end of June 2021, slightly down from the end of March 2021, with net debt to last twelve months EBITDA ratio of 0.1 times.
Steel prices at Ternium's main steel markets continued to strengthen during the second quarter of 2021, as demand for steel products remained elevated. Steel shipments in the second quarter of the year were
3.1 million tons, relatively stable sequentially on lower slab shipments to third parties in the Other Markets region mostly offset by a moderate increase in Mexico and the Southern Region. On an year- over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 were up by 25% as Ternium's markets in the prior-year period were deeply affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions implemented to contain it.
In Mexico, Ternium's main steel market, shipments were 1.7 million tons in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 2% sequentially with strong demand from exports-driven industrial customers and softer activity in the commercial market. On an year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 recovered 48%.
In the Southern Region, Ternium's shipments were 636,200 tons in the period, 2% higher sequentially, reflecting a slight increase of steel volumes in the Argentine domestic market. On an year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 recovered 85%.
In the Other Markets region, Ternium's finished steel shipments in the second quarter of 2021 were relatively stable on a sequential basis, and increased 16% year-over-year mainly due to higher shipments in Colombia, reflecting the recovery of the local market and the start-up of the new facility in Palmar de Varela, partially offset by lower shipments in the US market. The company's slab facility in Brazil remained at high capacity utilization levels during the second quarter of 2021, further increasing its integration with other Ternium's mills.
The company's EBITDA per ton in the second quarter of 2021 was $462.9, increasing $121.8 sequentially. Ternium's realized steel prices increased significantly in the second quarter of the year in a strong global pricing environment, particularly in the USMCA steel market. On the other hand, the company's cost per ton also increased, mainly due to higher costs of raw materials and purchased slabs, and higher maintenance expenses. On an year-over-year basis, EBITDA per ton increased $371.5 in the second quarter of 2021, on higher realized steel prices partially offset by higher cost per ton.
The company's net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.0 billion on operating income of $1.3 billion, equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies of $171.1 million and an effective income tax rate of 21%.
Summary of First Half of 2021 Results
1H2021
1H2020
Steel Shipments (tons)
6,167,000
5,447,000
13%
Iron Ore Shipments (tons)
1,940,000
1,985,000
-2%
Net Sales ($ million)
7,169.1
4,017.1
78%
Operating Income ($ million)
2,177.2
201.3
982%
EBITDA ($ million)
2,477.6
526.0
371%
EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)
35%
13%
EBITDA per Ton ($)
401.7
96.6
Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated
217.6
(13.6)
companies ($ million)
Income Tax Result ($ million)
(568.7)
(255.0)
Net Result ($ million)
1,864.9
24.2
Equity Holders' Net Result ($ million)
1,625.0
32.5
Earnings per ADS ($)
8.28
0.17
EBITDA of $2.5 billion on steel shipments of 6.2 million tons, with EBITDA margin of 35% and EBITDA per ton of $401.7.
Equity holders' net income of $1.6 billion, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $8.28.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $956.2 million, including a working capital increase of $1.3 billion mainly due to the impact of higher realized steel prices and costs, and higher inventory volumes.
Free cash flow of $665.1 million after capital expenditures of $291.1 million.
Ternium's steel shipments in the first half of 2021 were 6.2 million tons, up 720,000 tons compared to shipment levels in the same period in 2020 mainly reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the prior-year first half. Shipments in the first half of 2021 increased 22% in Mexico and 74% in the Southern Region, and decreased 22% in the Other Markets region as the company's slab facility in Brazil increased its integration with other Ternium's mills.
EBITDA per ton increased $305.2 year-over-year in the first half of 2021 to $401.7, mainly due to higher steel prices, partially offset by higher cost per ton. The increase in cost per ton mainly reflected higher cost of raw materials, purchased slab and energy, and higher maintenance expenses, partially offset by the positive impact on costs of higher mill utilization rates.
The company's net income in the first half of 2021 was $1.6 billion on operating income of $2.2 billion, equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies of $217.6 million and an effective income tax rate of 23%.
Outlook
Ternium expects continued solid financial performance throughout the remainder of 2021, largely due to the currently strong global steel market environment. The company anticipates EBITDA to increase sequentially in the third quarter, along with a higher margin and increased volumes. Realized steel prices in the third quarter are expected to continue increasing in all regions, partially offset by higher cost per ton due to higher raw material costs gradually flowing through the company's inventories.
In Mexico, Ternium is ramping up a new flat steel hot-rolling mill at its industrial center in Pesquería after a successful start-up in May 2021. To meet continued strong demand for steel products in the
region, Ternium anticipates this new facility to increase the company's offering of high-quality steel products by approximately 600,000 tons over the remainder of the year.
In Argentina, the company expects shipments to remain relatively stable in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of the year, supported by sustained domestic demand for building materials and higher activity levels in certain industrial sectors, including automotive and agribusiness.
In Brazil, Ternium anticipates shipments to third parties from its slab facility in Rio de Janeiro to decrease in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of the year, primarily due to increased integration of this facility with other facilities in Ternium's own industrial system.
Analysis of Second Quarter of 2021 Results
Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 were $3.9 billion, 125% higher than net sales in the second quarter of 2020. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the second quarter of
2021 and the second quarter of 2020:
Net Sales
Shipments
Revenue/ton
(million $)
(thousand tons)
($/ton)
2Q2021
2Q2020
Dif.
2Q2021
2Q2020
Dif.
2Q2021
2Q2020
Dif.
Mexico
2,271.9
851.5
167%
1,735
1,175
48%
1,309
725
81%
Southern Region
811.5
292.8
177%
636
344
85%
1,276
852
50%
Other Markets
761.3
546.4
39%
697
931
-25%
1,093
587
86%
Total steel products
3,844.7
1,690.7
127%
3,068
2,449
25%
1,253
690
82%
Other products*
65.0
42.5
53%
Steel segment
3,909.7
1,733.2
126%
906
991
-9%
124
100
25%
Mining segment
112.5
98.7
14%
Intersegment
(102.4)
(86.1)
eliminations
Net sales
3,919.8
1,745.8
125%
*The item "Other products" primarily includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium México's electricity sales.
Cost of sales was $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $906.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. This was principally due to a $749.4 million, or 65%, increase in raw material and consumables used, mainly reflecting higher purchased slabs, raw material and energy costs and a 25% increase in steel shipment volumes; and to a $157.4 million increase in other costs, mainly including a $79.4 million increase in maintenance expenses, a $60.1 million increase in labor costs and a $16.1 million increase in services and fees.
Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $244.5 million, or 6% of net sales, an increase of $73.1 million compared to SG&A in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to a $35.6 million increase in labor costs, a $23.3 million increase in taxes and a $20.3 million increase in freight and transportation expenses.
Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 billion, or 32% of net sales, compared to operating income of $65.6 million, or 4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2020. The following table outlines Ternium's operating income by segment for the second quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020:
Intersegment
Steel segment
Mining segment
eliminations
Total
$ million
2Q2021
2Q2020
2Q2021
2Q2020
2Q2021
2Q2020
2Q2021
2Q2020
Net Sales
3,909.7
1,733.2
112.5
98.7
(102.4)
(86.1)
3,919.8
1,745.8
Cost of sales
(2,438.9)
(1,528.0)
(77.3)
(68.2)
100.6
87.4
(2,415.7)
(1,508.8)
SG&A expenses
(239.1)
(165.5)
(5.5)
(6.0)
-
-
(244.5)
(171.5)
Other operating income
11.9
1.0
(0.0)
(0.9)
-
-
11.9
0.1
(loss), net
Operating income
1,243.6
40.7
29.7
23.6
(1.9)
1.3
1,271.4
65.6
EBITDA
1,376.5
187.1
45.6
35.5
(1.9)
1.3
1,420.2
223.9
Net financial results were a gain of $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting net financial interest income of $11.7 million, related to investment returns of the company's liquidity position net of borrowing costs, and a gain of $17.8 million related to changes in the fair value of financial assets, partially offset by a net foreign exchange loss of $20.8 million mainly related to the net negative impact of the appreciation of the Mexican Peso (4% in the period) and Brazilian Real (14% in the period) against the US dollar on the net local currency positions of Ternium's Mexican and Brazilian subsidiaries (which have the US dollar as their functional currency). Net financial results in the second quarter of 2020 were a loss of $14.6 million.
Equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $171.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to better results from Ternium's investment in Usiminas. In addition to better operating and financial results, in the second quarter of 2021 Usiminas recorded a gain related to a favorable Brazilian Federal Supreme Court ruling in connection with the calculation method for certain sales tax credits.
Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $307.1 million, with a 21% effective tax rate, compared to a gain of $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Analysis of First Half of 2021 Results
Net sales in the first half of 2021 were $7.2 billion, 78% higher than net sales in the first half of 2020. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2020:
