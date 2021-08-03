Ternium S A : Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 Results

Steel prices at Ternium's main steel markets continued to strengthen during the second quarter of 2021, as demand for steel products remained elevated. Steel shipments in the second quarter of the year were

3.1 million tons, relatively stable sequentially on lower slab shipments to third parties in the Other Markets region mostly offset by a moderate increase in Mexico and the Southern Region. On an year- over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 were up by 25% as Ternium's markets in the prior-year period were deeply affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions implemented to contain it.

In Mexico, Ternium's main steel market, shipments were 1.7 million tons in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 2% sequentially with strong demand from exports-driven industrial customers and softer activity in the commercial market. On an year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 recovered 48%.

In the Southern Region, Ternium's shipments were 636,200 tons in the period, 2% higher sequentially, reflecting a slight increase of steel volumes in the Argentine domestic market. On an year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2021 recovered 85%.

In the Other Markets region, Ternium's finished steel shipments in the second quarter of 2021 were relatively stable on a sequential basis, and increased 16% year-over-year mainly due to higher shipments in Colombia, reflecting the recovery of the local market and the start-up of the new facility in Palmar de Varela, partially offset by lower shipments in the US market. The company's slab facility in Brazil remained at high capacity utilization levels during the second quarter of 2021, further increasing its integration with other Ternium's mills.

The company's EBITDA per ton in the second quarter of 2021 was $462.9, increasing $121.8 sequentially. Ternium's realized steel prices increased significantly in the second quarter of the year in a strong global pricing environment, particularly in the USMCA steel market. On the other hand, the company's cost per ton also increased, mainly due to higher costs of raw materials and purchased slabs, and higher maintenance expenses. On an year-over-year basis, EBITDA per ton increased $371.5 in the second quarter of 2021, on higher realized steel prices partially offset by higher cost per ton.

The company's net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.0 billion on operating income of $1.3 billion, equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies of $171.1 million and an effective income tax rate of 21%.