Ternium Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg, March 15, 2024 - Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CET, at the Company's registered office located at 26, Boulevard Royal, 4th Floor, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Each holder of Ternium ADSs as of March 25, 2024, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.

The following documents are available on the Company's website at www.ternium.com in the Investor section:

Notice and Agenda for the meeting.

Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement.

Company's 2023 Annual Report.

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CET. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com.

