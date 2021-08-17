Log in
    TX   US8808901081

TERNIUM S.A.

(TX)
Ternium S A : Argentine Court Acquits Ternium's Chairman in the Notebooks Case (Form 6-K)

08/17/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Argentine Court Acquits Ternium's Chairman in the Notebooks Case

Luxembourg, August 17, 2021 - Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Ternium's Chairman, Paolo Rocca, of all charges brought against him in the case. In its decision, the first-instance judge stated that Mr. Rocca's involvement in the Notebooks Case's judicial proceedings does not affect his good name and honor in any way. The first-instance judge's decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF).

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Disclaimer

Ternium SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 084 M - -
Net income 2021 2 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,51x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 10 815 M 10 815 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 20 173
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Máximo Vedoya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Pablo Brizzio Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Rocca Chairman
Roberto Demidchuk Chief Information Officer
Sebastián Martí Director-Investor Relations & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNIUM S.A.89.44%11 025
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.39.50%29 132
JSW STEEL LIMITED92.19%24 698
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION46.46%20 852
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.11.84%20 377
EVRAZ PLC21.33%11 559