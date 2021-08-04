Ternium S A : Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Form 6-K)

Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021 and for the six-month periods ended on June 30, 2021 and 2020

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statements

Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, Notes 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 3 3,919,764 1,745,760 7,169,060 4,017,115 Cost of sales 3 & 4 (2,415,692) (1,508,797) (4,553,943) (3,429,274) Gross profit 3 1,504,072 236,963 2,615,117 587,841 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3 & 5 (244,531) (171,451) (454,898) (383,042) Other operating income (expenses), net 3 11,900 74 16,995 (3,537) Operating income 3 1,271,441 65,586 2,177,214 201,262 Finance expense 6 (6,796) (13,566) (14,024) (29,859) Finance income 6 18,456 7,049 34,769 14,997 Other financial income (expenses), net 6 11,233 (8,100) 18,117 106,400 Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies 9 171,054 (19,668) 217,573 (13,582) Profit before income tax expense 1,465,388 31,301 2,433,649 279,218 Income tax (expense) benefit (307,124) 12,284 (568,717) (254,998) Profit for the period 1,158,264 43,585 1,864,932 24,220 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,022,108 44,046 1,625,036 32,464 Non-controlling interest 136,156 (461) 239,896 (8,244) Profit for the period 1,158,264 43,585 1,864,932 24,220 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,963,076,776 1,963,076,776 1,963,076,776 1,963,076,776 Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the company (expressed in $ per share) 0.52 0.02 0.83 0.02





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit for the period 1,158,264 43,585 1,864,932 24,220 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment 632 255 129 (2,897) Currency translation adjustment from participation in non-consolidated companies 68,619 (20,609) 29,908 (130,770) Changes in the fair value of financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,084 352 (14,641) 421 Income tax related to financial instruments at fair value 335 (14) 5,269 (14) Changes in the fair value of derivatives classified as cash flow hedges 75 (27) 159 (434) Income tax related to cash flow hedges (23) 8 (48) 130 Other comprehensive income items from participation in non-consolidated companies 3 66 36 66 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of post employment benefit obligations 48,905 262 48,719 262 Income tax relating to remeasurement of post employment benefit obligations (14,403) (21) (14,386) (21) Remeasurement of post employment benefit obligations from participation in non-consolidated companies (1,024) 21,569 (2,470) 21,512 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 109,203 1,841 52,675 (111,745) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,267,467 45,426 1,917,607 (87,525) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,120,483 45,721 1,675,668 (70,900) Non-controlling interest 146,984 (295) 241,939 (16,625) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,267,467 45,426 1,917,607 (87,525)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Balances as of Notes June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 7 6,494,282 6,504,681 Intangible assets, net 8 895,948 908,583 Investments in non-consolidated companies 9 715,856 471,306 Other investments 3,039 2,881 Deferred tax assets 140,480 158,703 Receivables, net 192,334 8,441,939 243,306 8,289,460 Current assets Receivables, net 316,199 288,609 Derivative financial instruments 3,338 1,572 Inventories, net 2,945,243 2,001,781 Trade receivables, net 1,754,168 918,438 Other investments 616,005 813,527 Cash and cash equivalents 768,691 6,403,644 537,882 4,561,809 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 4,996 4,966 6,408,640 4,566,775 Total Assets 14,850,579 12,856,235 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 8,549,548 7,286,115 Non-controlling interest 1,398,209 1,157,038 Total Equity 9,947,757 8,443,153 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Provisions 90,732 80,570 Deferred tax liabilities 237,949 346,485 Other liabilities 518,562 551,856 Trade payables 1,179 1,145 Derivative financial instruments 323 523 Lease liabilities 235,938 251,617 Borrowings 972,629 2,057,312 1,327,289 2,559,485 Current liabilities Current income tax liabilities 415,514 110,499 Other liabilities 381,103 249,836 Trade payables 1,404,114 1,049,337 Derivative financial instruments 1,251 5,835 Lease liabilities 43,587 42,486 Borrowings 599,941 2,845,510 395,604 1,853,597 Total Liabilities 4,902,822 4,413,082 Total Equity and Liabilities 14,850,579 12,856,235

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Attributable to the owners of the parent (1) Capital stock

(2) Treasury shares

(2) Initial public offering expenses Reserves

(3) Capital stock issue discount

(4) Currency translation adjustment Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total Equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 2,004,743 (150,000) (23,295) 1,329,945 (2,324,866) (2,861,029) 9,310,617 7,286,115 1,157,038 8,443,153 Profit for the period 1,625,036 1,625,036 239,896 1,864,932 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period Currency translation adjustment 27,980 27,980 2,057 30,037 Remeasurement of post employment benefit obligations 28,483 28,483 3,380 31,863 Cash flow hedges and others, net of tax 56 56 55 111 Others (5,887) (5,887) (3,449) (9,336) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 22,652 - 27,980 1,625,036 1,675,668 241,939 1,917,607 Dividends paid in cash (5) (412,246) (412,246) - (412,246) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (6) 11 11 (768) (757) Balance as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 2,004,743 (150,000) (23,295) 1,352,608 (2,324,866) (2,833,049) 10,523,407 8,549,548 1,398,209 9,947,757





(1) Shareholders' equity is determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Luxembourg.

(2) The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 3.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $ 1.00 per share. As of June 30, 2021, there were 2,004,743,442 shares issued. All issued shares are fully paid. Also, as of June 30, 2021, the Company held 41,666,666 shares as treasury shares.

(3) Include legal reserve under Luxembourg law for $ 200.5 million, undistributable reserves under Luxembourg law for $ 1.4 billion and reserves related to the acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries for $ (72.2) million.

(4) Represents the difference between book value of non-monetary contributions received from shareholders under Luxembourg GAAP and IFRS.

(5) See Note 10.

(6) Corresponds to the acquisition of non-controlling interest participation of Ternium Argentina S.A.





Dividends may be paid by Ternium to the extent distributable retained earnings calculated in accordance with Luxembourg law and regulations exist. Therefore, retained earnings included in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements may not be wholly distributable.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Attributable to the owners of the parent (1) Capital stock

(2) Treasury shares

(2) Initial public offering expenses Reserves

(3) Capital stock issue discount

(4) Currency translation adjustment Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total Equity Balance as of January 1, 2020 2,004,743 (150,000) (23,295) 1,332,980 (2,324,866) (2,760,046) 8,532,149 6,611,665 1,103,208 7,714,873 Profit for the period 32,464 32,464 (8,244) 24,220 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period Currency translation adjustment (123,937) (123,937) (9,730) (133,667) Remeasurement of post employment benefit obligations 20,270 20,270 1,483 21,753 Cash flow hedges, net of tax (155) (155) (149) (304) Others 458 458 15 473 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 20,573 - (123,937) 32,464 (70,900) (16,625) (87,525) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (5) 7,570 7,570 (18,888) (11,318) Balance as of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 2,004,743 (150,000) (23,295) 1,361,123 (2,324,866) (2,883,983) 8,564,613 6,548,335 1,067,695 7,616,030

(1) Shareholders' equity is determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Luxembourg.

(2) The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 3.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $ 1.00 per share. As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,004,743,442 shares issued. All issued shares are fully paid. Also, as of June 30, 2020, the Company held 41,666,666 shares as treasury shares.

(3) Include legal reserve under Luxembourg law for $ 200.5 million, undistributable reserves under Luxembourg law for $ 1.4 billion, and reserves related to the acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries for $ (72.4) million.

(4) Represents the difference between book value of non-monetary contributions received from shareholders under Luxembourg GAAP and IFRS.

(5) Corresponds to the acquisition of non-controlling interest participation of Ternium Argentina S.A..

Dividends may be paid by Ternium to the extent distributable retained earnings calculated in accordance with Luxembourg law and regulations exist. Therefore, retained earnings included in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements may not be wholly distributable.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Six-month period ended

June 30, Notes 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 1,864,932 24,220 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 7 & 8 300,379 324,692 Income tax accruals less payments 197,485 179,812 Equity in (earnings) losses of non-consolidated companies 9 (217,573) 13,582 Interest accruals less payments 2,096 3,721 Changes in provisions 6,048 (337) Changes in working capital (1) (1,317,992) 487,581 Net foreign exchange results and others 120,872 (86,839) Net cash provided by operating activities 956,247 946,432 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures 7 & 8 (291,133) (368,429) Decrease (Increase) in other investments 173,335 (494,827) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1,017 221 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 499 - Acquisition of non-controlling interest (757) (11,318) Net cash used in investing activities (117,039) (874,353) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders (412,246) - Finance lease payments (22,417) (20,355) Proceeds from borrowings 132,023 219,487 Repayments of borrowings (279,137) (318,803) Net cash used in financing activities (581,777) (119,671) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 257,431 (47,592) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At January 1, 537,882 519,965 Effect of exchange rate changes (26,622) (17,814) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 257,431 (47,592) Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, (2) 768,691 454,559 Non-cash transactions: Acquisition of PP&E under lease contract agreements 5,658 2,079





(1) The working capital is impacted by non-cash movements of $ 5.8 million as of June 30, 2021 ($ (24.9) million as of June 30, 2020) due to the variations in the exchange rates used by subsidiaries.





(2) It includes restricted cash of $ 132 and $ 67 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In addition, the Company had other investments with a maturity of more than three months for $ 616,005 and $ 710,099 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements





1.GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION





Ternium S.A. (the 'Company' or 'Ternium'), was incorporated on December 22, 2003 to hold investments in flat and long steel manufacturing and distributing companies. The Company has an authorized share capital of a single class of 3.5 billion shares having a nominal value of $ 1.00 per share. As of June 30, 2021, there were 2,004,743,442 shares issued. All issued shares are fully paid.





Ternium's American Depositary Shares ('ADS') trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TX'.





The name and percentage of ownership of subsidiaries that have been included in consolidation in these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements are disclosed in Note 2 to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.





The preparation of Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that might affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as of the date of the statement of financial position, and also the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the reported periods. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The main assumptions and estimates were disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, without significant changes since its publication.





2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES





These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' and are unaudited. These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') and in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('EU'). Recently issued accounting pronouncements were applied by the Company as from their respective dates.





These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared following the same accounting policies used in the preparation of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.





None of the accounting pronouncements issued after December 31, 2020, and as of the date of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements have a material effect on the Company's financial condition or result or operations.





3. SEGMENT INFORMATION





REPORTABLE OPERATING SEGMENTS





The Company is organized in two reportable segments: Steel and Mining.





The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products, which comprises slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets (steel in its basic, semi-finished state), wire rod and bars and other tailor-made products to serve its customers' requirements. It also includes the sales of energy.





The Steel segment comprises four operating segments: Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil and Other markets. These four segments have been aggregated considering the economic characteristics and financial effects of each business activity in which the entity engages; the related economic environment in which it operates; the type or class of customer for the products; the nature of the products; and the production processes. The Mexico operating segment comprises the Company's businesses in Mexico. The Southern region operating segment manages the businesses in Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay. The Brazil operating segment includes the business generated in Brazil. The Other markets operating segment includes businesses mainly in United States, Colombia, China and Guatemala.





The Mining segment includes the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets, and comprises the mining activities of Las Encinas, an iron ore mining company in which Ternium holds a 100% equity interest and the 50% of the operations and results performed by Peña Colorada, another iron ore mining company in which Ternium maintains that same percentage over its equity interest. Both mining operations are located in Mexico. For Peña Colorada, the Company recognizes its assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses in relation to its interest in the joint operation.





Ternium's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CEO) holds monthly meetings with senior management, in which operating and financial performance information is reviewed, including financial information that differs from IFRS principally as follows:

-The use of direct cost methodology to calculate the inventories, while under IFRS is at full cost, including absorption of production overheads and depreciation.

-The use of costs based on previously internally defined cost estimates, while, under IFRS, costs are calculated at historical cost (with the FIFO method).

-Other timing and non-significant differences.





Most information on segment assets is not disclosed as it is not reviewed by the CEO.





3.SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)





Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Steel Mining Inter-segment eliminations Total IFRS Net sales 7,148,721 235,839 (215,500) 7,169,060 Cost of sales (4,609,708) (152,711) 208,476 (4,553,943) Gross profit 2,539,013 83,128 (7,024) 2,615,117 Selling, general and administrative expenses (445,310) (9,588) - (454,898) Other operating income, net 16,732 263 - 16,995 Operating income - IFRS 2,110,435 73,803 (7,024) 2,177,214 Management view Net sales 7,148,721 294,957 (274,618) 7,169,060 Operating income 1,513,776 135,682 (3,297) 1,646,161 Reconciliation items: Differences in Cost of sales 531,053 Operating income - IFRS 2,177,214 Financial income (expense), net 38,862 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 217,573 Income before income tax expense - IFRS 2,433,649 Depreciation and amortization - IFRS (269,238) (31,141) - (300,379)





Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Steel Mining Inter-segment eliminations Total IFRS Net sales 3,987,313 193,521 (163,719) 4,017,115 Cost of sales (3,461,131) (134,816) 166,673 (3,429,274) Gross profit 526,182 58,704 2,954 587,841 Selling, general and administrative expenses (372,395) (10,647) - (383,042) Other operating income, net (2,759) (778) - (3,537) Operating income - IFRS 151,028 47,280 2,954 201,262 Management view Net sales 3,987,313 191,366 (161,564) 4,017,115 Operating income 254,648 52,200 (1,388) 305,460 Reconciliation items: Differences in Cost of sales (104,198) Operating income - IFRS 201,262 Financial income (expense), net 91,538 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (13,582) Income before income tax expense - IFRS 279,218 Depreciation and amortization - IFRS (301,504) (23,188) - (324,692)





3. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)





GEOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION





The Company has revenues attributable to the Company's country of incorporation (Luxembourg) related to a contract acquired as a part of the acquisition of the participation in Ternium Brasil Ltda.





For purposes of reporting geographical information, net sales are allocated based on the customer's location. Allocation of non-current assets is based on the geographical location of the underlying assets.

Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Mexico Southern region Brazil and other markets Total Net sales 4,149,753 1,492,886 1,526,421 7,169,060 Non-current assets (1) 4,781,947 891,284 1,716,999 7,390,230 Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Mexico Southern region Brazil and other markets Total Net sales 2,167,411 633,941 1,215,763 4,017,115 Non-current assets (1) 4,714,696 969,774 1,827,963 7,512,433 (1) Includes Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets.

4.COST OF SALES

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Inventories at the beginning of the year 2,001,781 2,158,298 Plus: Charges for the period Raw materials and consumables used and

other movements 4,550,452 2,291,794 Services and fees 73,614 58,619 Labor cost 334,761 261,652 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 256,011 261,984 Amortization of intangible assets 10,545 6,993 Maintenance expenses 271,337 185,491 Office expenses 3,625 2,662 Insurance 5,785 5,065 Change of obsolescence allowance (901) 2,481 Recovery from sales of scrap and by-products (16,397) (10,231) Others 8,573 8,359 Less: Inventories at the end of the period (2,945,243) (1,803,893) Cost of Sales 4,553,943 3,429,274





5.SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Services and fees 29,938 30,297 Labor cost 130,525 92,174 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,656 8,062 Amortization of intangible assets 26,167 47,653 Maintenance and expenses 3,635 1,861 Taxes 74,171 39,288 Office expenses 15,040 14,413 Freight and transportation 157,995 138,816 (Decrease) Increase of allowance for doubtful accounts (132) 1,068 Others 9,903 9,410 Selling, general and administrative expenses 454,898 383,042





6.FINANCE EXPENSE, FINANCE INCOME AND OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Interest expense (14,024) (29,859) Finance expense (14,024) (29,859) Interest income 34,769 14,997 Finance income 34,769 14,997 Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (30,219) 100,465 Change in fair value of financial assets 26,566 3,842 Derivative contract results 4,636 13,749 Others 17,134 (11,656) Other financial income (expenses), net 18,117 106,400





7. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) At the beginning of the year 6,504,681 6,539,581 Currency translation differences 69 (1,851) Additions 262,672 344,435 Value adjustments of lease contracts 3,830 (9,559) Disposals (16,380) (13,480) Depreciation charge (263,667) (270,046) Capitalized borrowing costs 4,873 8,089 Transfers and reclassifications (1,796) (455) At the end of the period 6,494,282 6,596,714

8. INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) At the beginning of the year 908,583 943,838 Additions 34,119 26,073 Amortization charge (36,712) (54,646) Transfers/Disposals (10,042) 454 At the end of the period 895,948 915,719





9.INVESTMENTS IN NON-CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES





Company Country of incorporation Main activity Voting rights as of Value as of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS Brazil Manufacturing and selling of steel products 34.39% 34.39% 655,963 422,948 Techgen S.A. de C.V. Mexico Provision of electric power 48.00% 48.00% 54,503 42,625 Other non-consolidated companies (1) 5,390 5,733 715,856 471,306

(1) It includes the investments held in Finma S.A.I.F., Techinst S.A., Recrotek S.R.L. de C.V. and Gas Industrial de Monterrey S.A. de C.V.





Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS





As of June 30, 2021, Ternium, through its subsidiaries, owns a total of 242.6 million ordinary shares and 8.5 million preferred shares, representing 20.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ('Usiminas'), one of the main producers of flat steel products in Brazil for the energy, automotive and other industries.





Ternium, through its subsidiaries, together with Tenaris S.A.'s Brazilian subsidiary Confab Industrial S.A. ('TenarisConfab'), are part of Usiminas' control group, comprising the so-called T/T Group. As at June 30, 2021, the Usiminas control group holds, in the aggregate, 483.6 million ordinary shares bound to the Usiminas shareholders' agreement, representing approximately 68.6% of Usiminas' voting capital. The Usiminas control group, which is bound by a long-term shareholders' agreement that governs the rights and obligations of Usiminas' control group members, is currently composed of three sub-groups: the T/T Group; the NSC Group, comprising Nippon Steel Corporation ('NSC'), Metal One Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation; and Usiminas' pension fund Previdência Usiminas. The T/T Group holds approximately 47.1% of the total shares held by the control group (39.5% corresponding to the Ternium entities and the other 7.6% corresponding to TenarisConfab); the NSC Group holds approximately 45.9% of the total shares held by the control group; and Previdência Usiminas holds the remaining 7%.





9.INVESTMENTS IN NON-CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES (continued)





The corporate governance rules reflected in the Usiminas shareholders agreement provide, among other things, that Usiminas' executive board will be composed of six members, including the chief executive officer and five vice-presidents, with Ternium and NSC nominating three members each. The right to nominate Usiminas' chief executive officer alternates between Ternium and NSC at every 4-year interval, with the party that does not nominate the chief executive officer having the right to nominate the chairman of Usiminas' board of directors for the same 4-year period. The Usiminas shareholders agreement also provides for an exit mechanism consisting of a buy-and-sell procedure-exercisable at any time after November 16, 2022 and applicable with respect to shares held by NSC and the T/T Group-, which would allow either Ternium or NSC to purchase all or a majority of the Usiminas shares held by the other shareholder.





As of June 30, 2021, the closing price of the Usiminas ordinary and preferred shares, as quoted on the BM&F Bovespa Stock Exchange, was BRL 19.75 (approximately $ 3.95; December 31, 2020: BRL 15.69 - $ 3.02) per ordinary share and BRL 19.10 (approximately $ 3.82; December 31, 2020: BRL 14.61 - $ 2.81) per preferred share, respectively. Accordingly, as of June 30, 2021, Ternium's ownership stake had a market value of approximately $ 990.3 million and a carrying value of $ 656.0 million.





The Company reviews periodically the recoverability of its investment in Usiminas. To determine the recoverable value, the Company estimates the value in use of the investment by calculating the present value of the expected cash flows or its fair value less costs of disposal.





As of June 30, 2021, the value of the investment in Usiminas is comprised as follows:





Value of investment USIMINAS As of January 1, 2021 422,948 Share of results (1) 205,650 Other comprehensive income 27,365 As of June 30, 2021 655,963 (1) It includes the adjustment of the values associated to the purchase price allocation.





The investment in Usiminas is based on the following calculation:





Usiminas' shareholders' equity 3,979,530 Percentage of interest of the Company over shareholders' equity 20.41 % Interest of the Company over shareholders' equity 810,120 Purchase price allocation 50,718 Goodwill 207,795 Impairment (412,670) Total Investment in Usiminas 655,963





On July 30, 2021, Usiminas issued its consolidated interim accounts as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.





9. INVESTMENTS IN NON-CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES (continued)





USIMINAS Summarized balance sheet (in million $) As of June 30, 2021 Assets Non-current 3,643 Current 2,435 Other current investments 461 Cash and cash equivalents 749 Total Assets 7,288 Liabilities Non-current 582 Non-current borrowings 1,137 Current 1,046 Current borrowings 28 Total Liabilities 2,793 Non-controlling interest 515 Shareholders' equity 3,980

USIMINAS Summarized income statement (in million $) Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 Net sales 3,102 Cost of sales (1,965) Gross Profit 1,137 Selling, general and administrative expenses (82) Other operating income (loss), net 234 Operating income 1,289 Financial income (expenses), net 183 Equity in earnings of associated companies 17 Profit before income tax 1,489 Income tax expense (411) Net profit before non-controlling interest 1,078 Non-controlling interest in other subsidiaries (121) Net profit for the period 957





Techgen S.A. de C.V.





Techgen stated as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, that revenues amounted to $ 178 million ($ 314 million for the year ended December 31, 2020), net profit from continuing operations to $ 25 million ($44 million for the year ended December 31, 2020), non-current assets to $ 812 million ($ 833 million as of December 31, 2020), current assets to $ 71 million ($ 59 million as of December 31, 2020), non-current liabilities to $ 655 million ($ 709 million as of December 31, 2020), current liabilities to $ 115 million ($ 95 million as of December 31, 2020) and shareholders' equity to $ 114 million ($ 89 million as of December 31, 2020).





10. DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS





During the annual shareholders' meeting held on May 3, 2021, the shareholders approved a distribution of dividends of USD 0.21 per share (USD 2.10 per ADS), or approximately USD 421.0 million in the aggregate. The dividend was paid on May 11, 2021.





11. CONTINGENCIES, COMMITMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS





Contingencies, commitments and restrictions on the distributions of profits should be read in Note 24 to the Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) - Tender offer litigation

In 2013, the Company was notified of a lawsuit filed in Brazil by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, and various entities affiliated with CSN against Ternium Investments, its subsidiary Ternium Argentina, and TenarisConfab. The entities named in the CSN lawsuit had acquired a participation in Usiminas in January 2012. The CSN lawsuit alleges that, under applicable Brazilian laws and rules, the acquirers were required to launch a tag-along tender offer to all non-controlling holders of Usiminas ordinary shares for a price per share equal to 80% of the price per share paid in such acquisition, or BRL 28.8, and seeks an order to compel the acquirers to launch an offer at that price plus interest. If so ordered, the offer would need to be made to 182,609,851 ordinary shares of Usiminas not belonging to Usiminas' control group; Ternium Investments and Ternium Argentina's respective shares in the offer would be 60.6% and 21.5%.





On September 23, 2013, the first instance court dismissed the CSN lawsuit, and on February 8, 2017, the court of appeals of São Paulo maintained the understanding of the first instance court. On March 6, 2017, CSN filed a motion for clarification against the decision of the court of appeals, which was rejected on July 19, 2017. On August 18, 2017, CSN filed with the court of appeals an appeal seeking the review and reversal of the decision issued by the court of appeals by the Superior Court of Justice. On March 5, 2018, the court of appeals ruled that CSN's appeal did not meet the requirements for review by the Superior Court of Justice and rejected such appeal. On May 8, 2018, CSN appealed against such ruling and on January 22, 2019, the court of appeals rejected such appeal and ordered that the case be submitted to the Superior Court of Justice. On September 10, 2019, the Superior Court of Justice declared CSN's appeal admissible. The Superior Court of Justice will review the case and will then render a decision on the merits. The Superior Court of Justice is restricted to the analysis of alleged violations to federal laws and cannot assess matters of fact.





Ternium continues to believe that all of CSN's claims and allegations are groundless and without merit, as confirmed by several opinions of Brazilian legal counsel, two decisions issued by the Brazilian securities regulator (CVM) in February 2012 and December 2016, and the first and second instance court decisions referred to above. Accordingly, no provision has been recorded in these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.





11. CONTINGENCIES, COMMITMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS (continued)





Shareholder claims relating to the October 2014 acquisition of Usiminas shares

On April 14, 2015, the staff of CVM, determined that an acquisition of additional ordinary shares of Usiminas by Ternium Investments made in October 2014, triggered a requirement under applicable Brazilian laws and regulations for Usiminas' controlling shareholders to launch a tender offer to all non-controlling holders of Usiminas ordinary shares. The CVM staff's determination was made further to a request by NSSMC and its affiliates, who alleged that Ternium's 2014 acquisition had exceeded a threshold that triggers the tender offer requirement. In the CVM staff's view, the 2014 acquisition exceeded the applicable threshold by 5.2 million shares. On April 29, 2015, Ternium filed an appeal to be submitted to the CVM's Board of Commissioners. On May 5, 2015, the CVM staff confirmed that the appeal would be submitted to the Board of Commissioners and that the effects of the staff's decision would be stayed until such Board rules on the matter.





On June 15, 2015, upon an appeal filed by NSSMC, the CVM staff changed its earlier decision and stated that the obligation to launch a tender offer would fall exclusively on Ternium. Ternium's appeal has been submitted to the CVM's Board of Commissioners and it is currently expected that such Board will rule on the appeal in 2021. In addition, on April 18, 2018, Ternium filed a petition with the CVM's reporting Commissioner requesting that the applicable threshold for the tender offer requirement be recalculated taking into account the new ordinary shares issued by Usiminas in connection with its 2016 BRL 1 billion capital increase and that, in light of the replenishment of the threshold that would result from such recalculation, the CVM staff's 2015 determination be set aside. In the event the appeal is not successful, under applicable CVM rules Ternium may elect to sell to third parties the 5.2 million shares allegedly acquired in excess of the threshold, in which case no tender offer would be required.

12. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS





As of June 30, 2021, Techint Holdings S.à r.l. ('Techint') owned 62.02% of the Company's share capital and Tenaris Investments S.à r.l. ('Tenaris') held 11.46% of the Company's share capital. Each of Techint and Tenaris were controlled by San Faustin S.A., a Luxembourg company ('San Faustin'). Rocca & Partners Stichting Administratiekantoor Aandelen San Faustin ('RP STAK'), a Dutch private foundation (Stichting), held voting rights in San Faustin sufficient in number to control San Faustin. No person or group of persons controls RP STAK.

The following transactions were carried out with related parties:

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (i) Transactions (a) Sales of goods and services Sales of goods to non-consolidated parties 452,296 169,450 Sales of goods to other related parties 91,607 4,610 Sales of services and others to non-consolidated parties 91 87 Sales of services and others to other related parties 606 500 544,600 174,647 (b) Purchases of goods and services Purchases of goods from non-consolidated parties 215,638 163,810 Purchases of goods from other related parties 32,280 47,864 Purchases of services and others from non-consolidated parties 4,145 3,925 Purchases of services and others from other related parties 47,515 47,880 Purchases of goods and services in connection with lease contracts from other related parties - 159 299,578 263,638 (c) Financial results Income with non-consolidated parties 3,120 3,959 Expenses in connection with lease contracts from other related parties (526) (678) 2,594 3,281 (d) Dividends received Dividends received from non-consolidated parties 499 - 499 - (e) Other income and expenses Income (expenses), net with non-consolidated parties 482 296 Income (expenses), net with other related parties 532 328 1,014 624

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (ii) Period-end balances (a) Arising from sales/purchases of goods/services Receivables from non-consolidated parties 242,228 227,074 Receivables from other related parties 35,671 3,674 Advances to non-consolidated parties 7,364 6,647 Advances to suppliers with other related parties 5,816 7,732 Payables to non-consolidated parties (44,023) (30,407) Payables to other related parties (27,113) (29,095) Lease Liabilities with other related parties (3,182) (3,550) 216,761 182,075

13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CATEGORY AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT





1)Financial instruments by category





The accounting policies for financial instruments have been applied to the line items below. According to the scope and definitions set out in IFRS 7 and IAS 32, employers' rights and obligations under employee benefit plans, and non-financial assets and liabilities such as advanced payments and income tax payables, are not included.

As of June 30, 2021 (in $ thousands) Amortized

cost Assets at fair value through profit or loss Assets at fair value through OCI Total (i) Assets as per statement of financial position Receivables 153,020 - - 153,020 Derivative financial instruments - 3,338 - 3,338 Trade receivables 1,754,168 - - 1,754,168 Other investments 321,637 2,787 294,368 618,792 Cash and cash equivalents 479,569 288,870 252 768,691 Total 2,708,394 294,995 294,620 3,298,009 As of June 30, 2021 (in $ thousands) Amortized

cost Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Total (ii) Liabilities as per statement of financial position Other liabilities 70,166 - 70,166 Trade payables 1,342,758 - 1,342,758 Derivative financial instruments - 1,574 1,574 Lease liabilities 279,525 - 279,525 Borrowings 1,572,570 - 1,572,570 Total 3,265,019 1,574 3,266,593





2)Fair Value by Hierarchy

IFRS 13 requires for financial instruments that are measured at fair value, a disclosure of fair value measurements by level. See note 28 of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 for definitions of levels of fair values and figures at that date.





The following table presents the assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value:

Fair value measurement as of June 30, 2021

(in $ thousands): Description Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss / OCI Cash and cash equivalents 289,122 289,122 - - Other investments 297,155 294,368 - 2,787 Derivative financial instruments 3,338 - 3,338 - Total assets 589,615 583,490 3,338 2,787 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss / OCI Derivative financial instruments 1,574 - 1,574 - Total liabilities 1,574 - 1,574 -

13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CATEGORY AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT (continued)

Fair value measurement as of December 31, 2020

(in $ thousands): Description Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 (*) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss / OCI Cash and cash equivalents 259,020 259,020 - - Other investments 236,240 233,611 - 2,629 Derivative financial instruments 1,572 - 1,572 - Total assets 496,832 492,631 1,572 2,629 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss / OCI Derivative financial instruments 6,358 - 6,358 - Total liabilities 6,358 - 6,358 -

(*) The fair value of financial instruments classified as level 3 is not obtained from observable market information, but from measurements of the asset portfolio at market value provided by the fund manager. The evolution of such instruments during the year ended December 31, 2020, corresponds to the initial investment and to the changes in its fair value.





14. THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND ITS IMPACT ON TERNIUM





A novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was reported to have surfaced in China in December 2019, spreading to the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2020. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a global pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting economic activity worldwide.





In order to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, customers and suppliers, Ternium continues to apply preventive measures, including remote working for a significant portion of white collar employees, implementing a special operations protocol to ensure social distancing and providing medical assistance and supplies to onsite employees. As of the date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements, remote work and other work arrangements have not materially adversely affected Ternium's ability to conduct operations. In addition, these alternative working arrangements have not adversely affected our financial reporting systems, internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures.





Even though the negative effects of the pandemic in steel demand are behind us, and as of the issue date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements all of Ternium's industrial facilities continued working at normal production levels, there remains considerable uncertainty about the future duration and extent of the pandemic with new and more contagious variants of the virus appearing and the vaccination programs not yet completed.





With total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and other current and non-current investments of $ 0.2 billion as of June 30, 2021 and a manageable debt amortization schedule, Ternium has in place non-committed credit facilities and management believes it has adequate access to the credit markets. Considering its financial position and the funds provided by operating activities, management believes that the Company has sufficient resources to satisfy its current working capital needs and service its debt. Management also believes that Ternium's liquidity and capital resources give adequate flexibility to manage the capital spending programs and address short-term changes in business conditions, and that it is unlikely that Ternium will not be able to meet its financial covenants. Similarly, management does not expect to incur any material COVID-19-related contingencies.





15. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS IN ARGENTINA





Ternium's Argentine subsidiary, Ternium Argentina S.A., is currently operating in a complex and volatile economic environment. The recession the Argentine economy was going through at the end of 2019 coupled with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 significantly affected economic activity and macroeconomic variables in the country.





Starting in September 2019, the Argentine Central Bank has been imposing increasingly restrictive regulations on foreign exchange transactions, aimed at avoiding further deterioration of a low level of foreign currency reserves. These measures have not had a significant effect on Ternium Argentina's ability to access the foreign exchange market for commercial payments. Access to the Argentine foreign exchange market to pay dividends requires prior central bank approval, which are rarely, if ever, granted).





Current Argentine Central Bank regulations deter companies from converting its Argentine Pesos (ARS) holdings through the sale of bonds against foreign currency by depriving companies that do so of access to the official foreign exchange market. Access to pay for imports of goods or services provided by related parties is subject to several restrictions, including, among others, restrictions on the importers' ability to sell bonds for foreign currency or enter into cross-border securities swap transactions. To access the Argentine foreign exchange market, an importer is required to certify, among other things, that it will not circumvent such restrictions through transfers of funds to any shareholders holding more than a 25% voting interest in the importer or to other entities having common directors with the importer or its more-than-25% shareholders.





Ternium Argentina stated in its interim accounts as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, that revenues amounted to $ 1,506 million, net profit from continuing operations to $ 379 million, total assets to $ 3,939 million, total liabilities to $ 489 million and shareholders' equity to $ 3,450 million.





Our Argentine subsidiary's ARS denominated assets and liabilities are valued at the prevailing official exchange rate. Although most of Ternium Argentina's cash holdings are either denominated or payable in ARS, our exposure to the ARS as of June 30, 2021 was diminished due to hedging strategies using derivative instruments as well as the investment in US dollar and inflation-linked securities.





As the context of volatility and uncertainty remains in place as of the issue date of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements, additional Argentine Central Bank regulations that could be imposed in the future could further restrict our Argentine subsidiary's ability to access the official foreign exchange market.









Pablo Brizzio Chief Financial Officer

