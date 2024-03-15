Company Profile

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas. The company provides advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector.

We foster a culture of industrial and technological excellence and promote equal opportunity and equal treatment. We operate with a strong focus on environmental sustainability as we advance Ternium's decarbonization roadmap. We also support the development of our communities, specially through educational programs in Latin America. Finally, we foster the development of small and medium-sized customers and suppliers in Argentina and Mexico.

Ternium has grown across the Americas through a strategy mainly based on organic investments and acquisitions, consolidating its regional markets by seeking import substitution and expanding its commercial presence. At the heart of our growth strategy is our industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico. Built from the ground and fully based on a sustainability philosophy, the Pesquería Industrial Center combines the latest technological developments to achieve efficient, high- quality production with a strong focus on people's safety along with an environmentally conscious approach.

Also, in July 2023, Ternium increased its participation in Usiminas control group, a leading flat steel manufacturing company in the Brazilian market, and entered into new shareholders agreements setting forth a new governance structure for Usiminas.

Climate Change

We set a medium-term goal to reduce our emissions intensity by 20% by 2030 compared to a 2018 baseline (scopes 1 and 2) along with a clearly defined roadmap based on six fundamental axes: energy efficiency; use of renewable energy; development of new raw materials in collaboration with business partners to partially replace coal and traditional iron ore pellets; use of low-emission technologies; expansion of carbon capture capacity in existing plants, along with an increase in the use of scrap in the metal mix. Our new slab steel mill currently being built in the industrial center in Pesquería will be equipped with carbon capture capability as well as the possibility of using green hydrogen when market conditions permit, allowing Ternium to further advance its decarbonization roadmap. We continue to explore additional initiatives as part of our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality.