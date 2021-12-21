Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ternium S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TX   US8808901081

TERNIUM S.A.

(TX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ternium S A : Seeks to Streamline its Corporate Structure by Offering to Acquire the Minority Participation in Mexico that it Does Not Own Directly

12/21/2021 | 04:20pm EST
Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389 www.ternium.com

Ternium Seeks to Streamline its Corporate Structure by Offering to Acquire the Minority Participation in Ternium Mexico that it Does Not Own Directly

Luxembourg, December 21, 2021 - Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) today announced a $1.0 billion offer to

acquire from its publicly listed subsidiary Ternium Argentina S.A. (BYMA: TXAR) a 28.73% participation in Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V. that Ternium does not own directly.

Ternium currently owns directly 71.27% and 62.49% of Ternium Mexico and Ternium Argentina, respectively, and fully consolidates the assets, liabilities and results of operations of both companies. Ternium Argentina is listed in the Argentine Stock Exchange (BYMA) and its main non-Ternium shareholder is Argentina's national social security administration, with a 26.43% participation. No other shareholder has a participation in excess of 5% of Ternium Argentina's shares.

The proposed transaction would be subject to, among other conditions, its approval by Ternium Argentina's shareholders meeting with the affirmative vote of 95% of the shareholders present (excluding Ternium) and the simultaneous approval by Ternium Argentina of a dividend of $900 million.

"This transaction is primarily aimed at streamlining our corporate structure," said Ternium CEO Máximo Vedoya. "A simplified corporate structure contributes to a more straightforward management of our operations and an easier analysis by our stakeholders of our performance and results. We will continue looking for opportunities to add value to our shareholders."

If approved by Ternium Argentina's shareholders meeting, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward- looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Disclaimer

Ternium SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:19:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 325 M - -
Net income 2021 3 998 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 8 003 M 8 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 20 173
Free-Float 96,9%
