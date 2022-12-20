Advanced search
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TERN)
12-19-2022
8.950 USD   +30.28%
Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/20/2022
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it has granted equity inducement awards to three new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on December 15, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 60,000 shares of Terns common stock and 30,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for shares of Terns common stock. The options have an exercise price per share equal to $6.82, which was the closing price of Terns’ common stock on December 15, 2022, the date of grant. The options and RSUs vest over four years, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -62,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Senthil Sundaram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Quirk President & Head-Research & Development
Mark J. Vignola Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David A. Fellows Chairman
Jeffrey R. Jasper Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.59%337
MODERNA, INC.-25.23%72 952
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.17%37 118
LONZA GROUP AG-41.62%35 441
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.39.71%28 797
SEAGEN INC.-17.45%23 696