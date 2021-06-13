Log in
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study of TERN-101 for Treatment of NASH

06/13/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, announced that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss new top-line data from the Phase 2a LIFT study evaluating TERN-101 in patients with NASH. Webcast and conference call details are as follows:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2gsxxmta

Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers (U.S./Canada toll-free): (833) 665-0612
International Callers: (929) 517-0403
Conference ID: 7587739

Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the investors page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com for 30 days.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients. For more information, please visit www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns:

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
