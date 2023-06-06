Advanced search
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/06/2023
FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -92,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 691 M 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers and Directors
Senthil Sundaram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Quirk President & Head-Research & Development
Mark J. Vignola Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David A. Fellows Chairman
Jeffrey R. Jasper Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.84%691
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 138
LONZA GROUP AG27.35%47 297
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.26%37 854
SEAGEN INC.51.89%36 599
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%23 946
