FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Amy Burroughs as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Ms. Burroughs will also join the Terns board of directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Amy to the Terns team to lead the company in its next stage of growth,” said David Fellows, chairman of the board of directors. “Over the course of her distinguished career, Amy has advanced therapeutics through the drug development process in many disease areas and has led commercial, financial, partnering and business strategies at both small and mid-sized companies. We are confident her leadership experience as a CEO and senior executive will be incredibly valuable as we advance our programs to later stage development and partnership.”

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with the Terns team to continue the progress made over the last five years to discover and develop potentially best-in-class small molecules with clinically validated mechanisms of action that will bring important therapies to people with serious diseases,” said Ms. Burroughs. “The company has the strong balance sheet, capabilities and people to execute on both near-term and longer-term value drivers in oncology and metabolic diseases.”

Most recently, Ms. Burroughs served as CEO at Cleave Therapeutics, where she led the company through financings, spearheaded licensing and collaboration deals, and oversaw the clinical development of its investigational therapy, CB-5339, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Previously, she served as executive in residence at 5AM Ventures and, in parallel, as senior advisor to one of its portfolio companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, during its initial public offering. Earlier in her career, Ms. Burroughs held roles of increasing responsibility in commercial and strategy at Genentech, commercial and business development at other high growth therapeutics companies, talent and governance at Egon Zehnder International, and brand management at Procter & Gamble. Ms. Burroughs earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she graduated as a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. in computer science with a minor in economics from Dartmouth College. She is currently a member of the board and audit committees at Tenaya Therapeutics.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical-stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist and preclinical GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com .

