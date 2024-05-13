Company Overview
NASDAQ: TERN
May 2024
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur at all. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.
This presentation discusses product candidates that are investigational only and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Certain comparisons in this presentation between our product candidates and other agents are not based on head- to-head trials and are based on publicly available data, which may include cross-trial and/or cross-phase comparisons.
The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.
Developing small molecule medicines, with clinically validated mechanisms of action, to address oncology and metabolic diseases with large unmet medical need
Terns Investment Highlights and Strategic Approach
Each of Terns' molecules meet the following strategic criteria:
- Oral, small molecule compounds
- Clinically validated mechanisms with opportunities to improve
- Indications with high unmet needs
1. As of March 31, 2024
Oncology
De-risked and
Optionality for in-
Complementary
accelerated
house full
with other assets
development pathways
development
Metabolic
Large markets with multiple
Opportunity to create near-
ways to win (e.g.,
term value before seeking
combinations)
partnership
Strong Balance Sheet
Cash of $241M1 expected to provide runway into 2026
Terns Pipeline: Broad Rights to Multiple Wholly-owned Opportunities Targeting Serious Diseases
EARLY-STAGE CLINICAL
LATE-STAGE
PROGRAM
MECHANISM
INDICATION
PRECLINICAL
CLINICAL
STATUS
DEVELOPMENT
DEVELOPMENT
Oncology
Allosteric BCR-
Anticipated registrational
Ph1 CARDINAL Trial initiated
TERN-701
CML
Phase 1
Interim data from
ABL Inhibitor
trial following Ph 1 trial
initial cohorts in 2H24
Metabolic
TERN-601
Oral GLP-1R
Obesity
Phase 1
Phase 1 initiated
MAD underway; Top-line
Agonist
data (28-day PoC) 2H24
TERN-501
THR-β Agonist +
Obesity
Preclinical
Preclinical activities
combination
Metabolic Agent
underway
TERN-800 Series
GIPR Modulators
Obesity
GIPR Antagonist
GIPR antagonist lead
Lead Opt.
optimization underway
Out-licensed to Hansoh Pharma (HS 10382) in the Greater China region; Ph 1 trial ongoing in China; Terns eligible for up to $ 67M in clinical, regulatory and sales-based milestones, mid single digit percentage royalties on net sales; certain milestones are subject to the availability of additional data and future funding
PoC: Proof of concept
TERN-701
Allosteric BCR-ABL TKI
for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Allosteric TKIs have significant efficacy improvement over active-site TKIs
CML is a $5B orphan indication with need for multiple agents and limited allosteric competition
TERN-701 Phase 1 trial (CARDINAL) progressing; interim data in 2H24
Allosteric TKI: an Improved Approach for CML Treatment
TERN-701
TERN-701 is an internally-developed allosteric TKI with an expected profile >asciminib
Active BCR-ABL1➔ Cell proliferation / reduced apoptosis
Active-site TKIs bind to
ATP-binding pocket (e.g.,
BCR
BCR
ELVN-001, ponatinib,
imatinib) and can inhibit
other kinases
SH3
• CML is a chronic, orphan indication with a sizeable
market (>$5B) and a need for multiple agents, driven by
lifelong treatment and frequent switching
• Allosteric TKIs have shown ~2x efficacy improvement
over older standard-of-careactive-site TKIs and are better
tolerated, with a relative lack of competition in the class
• Blockbuster expectations for 1st approved allosteric TKI,
asciminib: label in 3L CML expected to expand into 1L
ABL
SH2
Kinase domain
Allosteric TKIs (TERN- 701 & asciminib) are highly selective for BCR-
ABL, binding specifically to the myristoyl pocket
•
TERN-701 is the only other allosteric in development
with the potential to differentiate from asciminib in
efficacy and ease of use (e.g., food effect)
•
Phase 1 CARDINAL trial progressing with site
activations globally and study-eligible subjects being
Inactive BCR-ABL1➔ Cell death
identified by investigators
Note: 1L: 1st line; 3L: 3rd line; TKI: tyrosine kinase inhibitor
Source:Réa et al Blood 2021, NVS2Q 2022 Earnings, Factset estimates
CML is a Sizeable Market With Need for Multiple Agents
TERN-701
CML is a chronic, orphan indication with:
~9,280 new cases being diagnosed in the U.S. in 20241
U.S. CML prevalence today is ~110K and is expected to tripleby 2040, driven by
improved survival2,3
Patients responding to treatment have a life expectancy almost the same as the general population and live decades with their disease requiring life-long treatment4
Current Standard of Care Active-Site TKIs
represent a ~$5B Market5
$2,000
$1,800
Sales
2000
1500
Estimated
(Millions)
1000
$620
$600
2023
500
0
dasatinib
nilotinib
bosutinib
imatinib
Launch:
2006
2007
2012
2001
Generic
Gleevec
1. Cancer.orgKey Statistics for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, 2.Huang et al Cancer 2020; 3.Jabbour, Kantarjian, AJH 2020; 4.Bower et al., Journal of Clinical Oncology 2016; 5. Factset estimates (Note: 2023E ponatinib sales of ~$160M)
Frequent Switching Occurs Between TKIs, Most Commonly Due to Intolerance
TERN-701
~40% of people started on a TKI switch to an alternative TKI1
Reasons to switch may include2:
- side effects / intolerance
- co-morbidity
- inadequate response
- drug-druginteraction
Physicians are seeking additional novel therapies that are safe, efficacious
and well-tolerated
1.Schiffer Blood 2021;Cortes 2023; 2.Hochhaus et al, Leukemia 2020
The Only Approved Allosteric TKI for CML has Shown a Benefit
TERN-701
Over 2nd Gen Active-site TKIs, Leading to Blockbuster Expectations
• Asciminib showed >2x improvement in MMR in 3L
• Analysts expect asciminib to rapidly approach
patients over 96 weeks1 in Phase 3
blockbuster sales
• Asciminib also had a ~3x lower discontinuation rate
Consensus Sales Estimates ($mm)3
than bosutinib over 96 weeks2
$1,500
% of Patients Achieving MMR
2022A: $149M
35
bosutinib (Active-Site)
38%
2023A: $413M
1,000
30
BID asciminib (Allosteric)
25
25%
>2x
20
15
500
16%
13%
10
5
0
Week 24
Week 96
0
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
(Basis for accelerated approval)
(Basis for full approval)
Note: 3L: 3rd line; BID: twice-daily; MMR: major molecular response; Scemblix has 3L+ U.S. market share of NBRx 43%, TRx 22% as of 4Q23 (NVS 4Q23 Earnings) 1.Scemblix Prescribing Information2. (8% asciminib vs 26% bosutinib) 3. Estimates from EvaluatePharma; may include sales beyond 3L setting
