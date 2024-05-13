Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur at all. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

This presentation discusses product candidates that are investigational only and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Certain comparisons in this presentation between our product candidates and other agents are not based on head- to-head trials and are based on publicly available data, which may include cross-trial and/or cross-phase comparisons.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.

2