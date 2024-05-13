Company Overview

NASDAQ: TERN

May 2024

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur at all. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

This presentation discusses product candidates that are investigational only and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Certain comparisons in this presentation between our product candidates and other agents are not based on head- to-head trials and are based on publicly available data, which may include cross-trial and/or cross-phase comparisons.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.

Developing small molecule medicines, with clinically validated mechanisms of action, to address oncology and metabolic diseases with large unmet medical need

Terns Investment Highlights and Strategic Approach

Each of Terns' molecules meet the following strategic criteria:

  • Oral, small molecule compounds
  • Clinically validated mechanisms with opportunities to improve
  • Indications with high unmet needs

1. As of March 31, 2024

Oncology

De-risked and

Optionality for in-

Complementary

accelerated

house full

with other assets

development pathways

development

Metabolic

Large markets with multiple

Opportunity to create near-

ways to win (e.g.,

term value before seeking

combinations)

partnership

Strong Balance Sheet

Cash of $241M1 expected to provide runway into 2026

Terns Pipeline: Broad Rights to Multiple Wholly-owned Opportunities Targeting Serious Diseases

EARLY-STAGE CLINICAL

LATE-STAGE

PROGRAM

MECHANISM

INDICATION

PRECLINICAL

CLINICAL

STATUS

DEVELOPMENT

DEVELOPMENT

Oncology

Allosteric BCR-

Anticipated registrational

Ph1 CARDINAL Trial initiated

TERN-701

CML

Phase 1

Interim data from

ABL Inhibitor

trial following Ph 1 trial

initial cohorts in 2H24

Metabolic

TERN-601

Oral GLP-1R

Obesity

Phase 1

Phase 1 initiated

MAD underway; Top-line

Agonist

data (28-day PoC) 2H24

TERN-501

THR-β Agonist +

Obesity

Preclinical

Preclinical activities

combination

Metabolic Agent

underway

TERN-800 Series

GIPR Modulators

Obesity

GIPR Antagonist

GIPR antagonist lead

Lead Opt.

optimization underway

Out-licensed to Hansoh Pharma (HS 10382) in the Greater China region; Ph 1 trial ongoing in China; Terns eligible for up to $ 67M in clinical, regulatory and sales-based milestones, mid single digit percentage royalties on net sales; certain milestones are subject to the availability of additional data and future funding

PoC: Proof of concept

TERN-701

Allosteric BCR-ABL TKI

for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Allosteric TKIs have significant efficacy improvement over active-site TKIs

CML is a $5B orphan indication with need for multiple agents and limited allosteric competition

TERN-701 Phase 1 trial (CARDINAL) progressing; interim data in 2H24

Allosteric TKI: an Improved Approach for CML Treatment

TERN-701

TERN-701 is an internally-developed allosteric TKI with an expected profile >asciminib

Active BCR-ABL1 Cell proliferation / reduced apoptosis

Active-site TKIs bind to

ATP-binding pocket (e.g.,

BCR

BCR

ELVN-001, ponatinib,

imatinib) and can inhibit

other kinases

SH3

CML is a chronic, orphan indication with a sizeable

market (>$5B) and a need for multiple agents, driven by

lifelong treatment and frequent switching

Allosteric TKIs have shown ~2x efficacy improvement

over older standard-of-careactive-site TKIs and are better

tolerated, with a relative lack of competition in the class

Blockbuster expectations for 1st approved allosteric TKI,

asciminib: label in 3L CML expected to expand into 1L

ABL

SH2

Kinase domain

Allosteric TKIs (TERN- 701 & asciminib) are highly selective for BCR-

ABL, binding specifically to the myristoyl pocket

TERN-701 is the only other allosteric in development

with the potential to differentiate from asciminib in

efficacy and ease of use (e.g., food effect)

Phase 1 CARDINAL trial progressing with site

activations globally and study-eligible subjects being

Inactive BCR-ABL1 Cell death

identified by investigators

Note: 1L: 1st line; 3L: 3rd line; TKI: tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Source:Réa et al Blood 2021, NVS2Q 2022 Earnings, Factset estimates

CML is a Sizeable Market With Need for Multiple Agents

TERN-701

CML is a chronic, orphan indication with:

~9,280 new cases being diagnosed in the U.S. in 20241

U.S. CML prevalence today is ~110K and is expected to tripleby 2040, driven by

improved survival2,3

Patients responding to treatment have a life expectancy almost the same as the general population and live decades with their disease requiring life-long treatment4

Current Standard of Care Active-Site TKIs

represent a ~$5B Market5

$2,000

$1,800

Sales

2000

1500

Estimated

(Millions)

1000

$620

$600

2023

500

0

dasatinib

nilotinib

bosutinib

imatinib

Launch:

2006

2007

2012

2001

Generic

Gleevec

1. Cancer.orgKey Statistics for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, 2.Huang et al Cancer 2020; 3.Jabbour, Kantarjian, AJH 2020; 4.Bower et al., Journal of Clinical Oncology 2016; 5. Factset estimates (Note: 2023E ponatinib sales of ~$160M)

Frequent Switching Occurs Between TKIs, Most Commonly Due to Intolerance

TERN-701

~40% of people started on a TKI switch to an alternative TKI1

Reasons to switch may include2:

  • side effects / intolerance
  • co-morbidity
  • inadequate response
  • drug-druginteraction

Physicians are seeking additional novel therapies that are safe, efficacious

and well-tolerated

1.Schiffer Blood 2021;Cortes 2023; 2.Hochhaus et al, Leukemia 2020

The Only Approved Allosteric TKI for CML has Shown a Benefit

TERN-701

Over 2nd Gen Active-site TKIs, Leading to Blockbuster Expectations

• Asciminib showed >2x improvement in MMR in 3L

• Analysts expect asciminib to rapidly approach

patients over 96 weeks1 in Phase 3

blockbuster sales

• Asciminib also had a ~3x lower discontinuation rate

Consensus Sales Estimates ($mm)3

than bosutinib over 96 weeks2

$1,500

% of Patients Achieving MMR

2022A: $149M

35

bosutinib (Active-Site)

38%

2023A: $413M

1,000

30

BID asciminib (Allosteric)

25

25%

>2x

20

15

500

16%

13%

10

5

0

Week 24

Week 96

0

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

(Basis for accelerated approval)

(Basis for full approval)

Note: 3L: 3rd line; BID: twice-daily; MMR: major molecular response; Scemblix has 3L+ U.S. market share of NBRx 43%, TRx 22% as of 4Q23 (NVS 4Q23 Earnings) 1.Scemblix Prescribing Information2. (8% asciminib vs 26% bosutinib) 3. Estimates from EvaluatePharma; may include sales beyond 3L setting

