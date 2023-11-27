Official TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. press release

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious oncologic and metabolic diseases, today announced that Senthil Sundaram, the Company’s recently retired Chief Executive Officer, passed away on November 22, 2023, following his battle with cancer.



“It is with great sadness we announce Sen’s passing. Sen was a visionary leader who inspired us all with his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to improving patient care through scientific innovation. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said David Fellows, Chairman of the Board of Terns.

“Sen’s legacy lives on through the Peritoneal Cancer Foundation (PCF), a charity he formed to support research for and raise awareness of peritoneal cancer, which remains both misunderstood and often overlooked in the oncology research and treatment communities,” noted Mr. Fellows.

Memorial contributions may be made in Senthil Sundaram’s name to the PCF at Home – Peritoneal Cancer Foundation.

Mr. Sundaram had a distinguished career of strategic and financial leadership in the life sciences industry that spanned more than 20 years. Prior to joining Terns in August 2020, Mr. Sundaram was the Chief Financial Officer of Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, until it was acquired by Biogen in 2019. While at Nightstar, Mr. Sundaram led a number of private and public equity offerings, including its initial public offering, and a variety of business development efforts including the M&A process that resulted in the acquisition by Biogen. Prior to Nightstar, Mr. Sundaram served in a variety of positions at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including most recently as its Vice President and Head of Business Development. Prior to joining Intercept, Mr. Sundaram spent 13 years in the healthcare investment banking groups at Lehman Brothers/Barclays, Citigroup, and Lazard. Mr. Sundaram earned a B.S. in Computer Engineering and a B.A. in Economics from Brown University.

About the Peritoneal Cancer Foundation

Established in 2023 as a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Peritoneal Cancer Foundation (PCF) is dedicated to supporting research that can lead to new and more effective treatments for peritoneal cancer. The PCF aims to bring new levels of support to clinicians, academic scientists, and biotechnology and pharma companies to support more clinical research that can lead to new treatments as rapidly as possible. In addition, the PCF is expanding access to information for patients, clinicians, industry, and regulators about relevant clinical research that is targeting new treatments for peritoneal cancer. For more information, please visit: https://peritoneal.org/home/.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

