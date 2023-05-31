Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2022 – Audited Year End

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022

January 31, January 31, Note 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash 3 70,301 1,652,607 Prepaid expenses 4 36,176 246,212 Receivables 4 32,180 10,919 Short-term deposits 6 1,451 2,850

140,108 1,912,588 Non-current assets 5 Equipment 139,208 118,062 Mineral property interests 7 2,339,463 1,071,296 Right-of-use asset 6 - 28,201 2,478,671 1,217,559 Total assets 2,618,779 3,130,147 Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accruals 300,276 242,757 Advances payable 8 21,177 20,723 Due to related parties 10 5,818 - Lease liability 6 - 21,916 Total liabilities 327,271 285,396 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital 9 6,472,926 5,836,865 Reserves 949,270 48,200 Foreign currency reserve (137,486) 28,893 Deficit (5,015,008) (3,039,894) Shareholders' equity (deficiency) attributable to owners of the Company 2,269,702 2,874,064 Non-controlling interest 14 21,806 (29,313) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) 2,291,508 2,844,751 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) 2,618,779 3,130,147 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Subsequent event 16

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2023:

"Aleksandar Miskovic" Director "Brandon Bonifacio" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.