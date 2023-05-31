Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2022 – Audited Year End
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
Consolidated Financial Statements
January 31, 2023
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022
January 31,
January 31,
Note
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
3
70,301
1,652,607
Prepaid expenses
4
36,176
246,212
Receivables
4
32,180
10,919
Short-term deposits
6
1,451
2,850
140,108
1,912,588
Non-current assets
5
Equipment
139,208
118,062
Mineral property interests
7
2,339,463
1,071,296
Right-of-use asset
6
-
28,201
2,478,671
1,217,559
Total assets
2,618,779
3,130,147
Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accruals
300,276
242,757
Advances payable
8
21,177
20,723
Due to related parties
10
5,818
-
Lease liability
6
-
21,916
Total liabilities
327,271
285,396
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital
9
6,472,926
5,836,865
Reserves
949,270
48,200
Foreign currency reserve
(137,486)
28,893
Deficit
(5,015,008)
(3,039,894)
Shareholders' equity (deficiency) attributable to owners of the Company
2,269,702
2,874,064
Non-controlling interest
14
21,806
(29,313)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
2,291,508
2,844,751
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
2,618,779
3,130,147
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent event
16
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2023:
"Aleksandar Miskovic"
Director
"Brandon Bonifacio"
Director
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
