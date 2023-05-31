Advanced search
    TERA   CA88089G1037

TERRA BALCANICA RESOURCES CORP.

(TERA)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:35:09 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   -5.88%
Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2022 – Audited Year End

05/31/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Consolidated Financial Statements

January 31, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022

January 31,

January 31,

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash

3

70,301

1,652,607

Prepaid expenses

4

36,176

246,212

Receivables

4

32,180

10,919

Short-term deposits

6

1,451

2,850

140,108

1,912,588

Non-current assets

5

Equipment

139,208

118,062

Mineral property interests

7

2,339,463

1,071,296

Right-of-use asset

6

-

28,201

2,478,671

1,217,559

Total assets

2,618,779

3,130,147

Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accruals

300,276

242,757

Advances payable

8

21,177

20,723

Due to related parties

10

5,818

-

Lease liability

6

-

21,916

Total liabilities

327,271

285,396

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Share capital

9

6,472,926

5,836,865

Reserves

949,270

48,200

Foreign currency reserve

(137,486)

28,893

Deficit

(5,015,008)

(3,039,894)

Shareholders' equity (deficiency) attributable to owners of the Company

2,269,702

2,874,064

Non-controlling interest

14

21,806

(29,313)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

2,291,508

2,844,751

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

2,618,779

3,130,147

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent event

16

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2023:

"Aleksandar Miskovic"

Director

"Brandon Bonifacio"

Director

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:36:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
