Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2023 06/01/2023 | 05:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis For the years ended January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 The following discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial condition of Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (formerly 1250598 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") for the years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company audited financial statements and related notes for the year ended January 31, 2023 and thirteen months ended January 31, 2022. The Company financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards("IFRS"). Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls.Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the financial statements and this Management Discussion and Analysis document ("MD&A") is complete and accurate. The Company financial statements, MD&A and all other continuous disclosure documents are filed with Canadian securities regulators and are available for review under the Company profile at www.sedar.com. This MD&A has been prepared effective as of May 30, 2023. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by The Company's use of certain terminology, including "will", "believes", "may", "expects", "should", "seeks","anticipates" or "intends" or by discussions of strategy or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause The Company's actual results or achievements to be materially different from any future results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include but are not limited to, estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectivesand expectations with respect to the effectiveness of The Company's business model; future operations, products and services; the impact of regulatory initiatives on The Company's operations; the size of and opportunities related to the market for The Company's products; general industry and macroeconomic growth rates; expectations related to possible joint or strategic ventures; and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements used in this MD&A are subject to various risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of The Company. If risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A are not a prediction of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. Given these uncertainties, the reader of the information included herein is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclosure of a technical or scientific nature has been reviewed and approved by Aleksandar Miskovic, PhD, P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Company was incorporated on May 19, 2020 under the laws of British Columbia. The registered office is located at 910 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6, and its principal business address is Suite 250 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 3L6. On January 25, 2021, the Company entered a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") closed on March 19, 2021, for Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (formerly 1250598 B.C. Ltd.) ("Terra Balcanica") to acquire the Company a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of Serbia mineral exploration company which holds certain mineral property interests in Serbia and Bosnia. In connection to the agreement the Company acquired three subsidiaries - Tera Balkanika d.o.o. Beograd in which it holds 100% interest, Tera Balkanika d.o.o. Sarajevo in which it holds 100% interest, and Drina Resources d.o.o in which it holds a 90% interest. Tera Balkanika d.o.o. Beograd is located at 16G Mihaila Pupina Boulevard, 11070 Belgrade, Serbia. Tera Balkanika d.o.o. Sarajevo is located at 14 Latička Street, 71000 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Drina Resources d.o.o. is located at Marsala Tita bb, 75430 Srebrenica, Republic of Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Company is a natural resource corporation principally engaged in the exploration and development of the Viogor- Zanik Project located in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also seeks to identify, investigate, evaluate and acquire other mineral property opportunities located in the Balkan region of Eastern Europe, and currently has two mineral properties under option in Serbia, being the Kaludra Project, as well as Ceovishte in SW Serbia. It is the intention of the Company to build a portfolio of properties in the Balkan region. 2 MINERAL PROPERTY INTEREST Terra Balcanica Resources Corp., through its Bosnian and Serbian subsidiaries, has been granted five separate exploration licenses in both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. Viogor-Zanik, Bosnia and Herzegovina The Viogor-Zanik Project comprises 3 mineral exploration licences (Čauš, Čumavići, Olovine) totalling 216 km2. The project overlaps the Srebrenica Magmatic Complex as the northwesternmost extension of the Serbo-Macedonian Metallogenic Province of SE Europe. The Srebrenica district is hosted by Oligo-Miocene, intermediate to mafic subvolcanic rocks emplaced into Paleozoic slates and covered by Neogene felsic pyroclastics. The district hosts three types of mineralization, including surficial gold-zinc-copper skarn, deeper porphyry style Cu-Mo and Pb-Zn-Ag bearing hydrothermal veins with variable additional concentrations of Sn and Sb. The Srebrenica district shares many mineralogical similarities to those of the Andean Ag-Sn belt, the Lavrion deposit in Greece, and the Baia Mare Metallogenic District of East Carpathians, in Romania. Terra Balcanica has completed detailed surface geology work at Viogor-Zanik during fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 including geophysical analysis, geochemical analysis, surface mapping, and structural analysis and has identified a number of drill-ready targets. Additionally, the Company completed an 1,830 m maiden drilling program on the Cumavici and Olivine licences in January of 2022 to test high grade, vein hosted as well as skarn mineralization's. This involved drilling 11 diamond drill holes at four different locations. Kaludra, Serbia The Kaludra mineral exploration licence in Serbia totals 50 km2. The license is situated in the Rashka District which is a northerly extension of the world class Trepča Pb-Zn-Ag skarn deposit of northern Kosovo, as well as the Rudnica Cu- Au porphyry district. Kaludra features key targets of polymetallic, vein hosted Pb-Zn-Ag sulfide mineralization. During fiscal 2021 Terra Balcanica conducted mapping, collection of rock chip samples, re-sampling of soils and a 23 km long ground geophysical survey to generate drill targets that are now ready to be tested in 2023. Ceovishte, Serbia The Ceovishte mineral license in Serbia totals 80.36 km2. The mineral license claims straddle the northern edge of the Kopaonik metallogenic zone, a 10 x 20 km area of the Serbo-Macedonian Metallogenic Province that features many Pb and Zn deposits, as well as Cu-Au porphyries and satellite epithermal deposits hosted by Tertiary andesitic to dacitic volcanics and granodiorites. Historical exploration is minimal, and no exploration drilling has been completed in the modern era. OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RISK FACTORS The Company does not own interests in any producing mines. At present, management is concentrating most of its efforts on advancing its exploration activity in Terra. See "Property Transactions and Exploration" for additional information. SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION Year ended Thirteen months ended Period ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 December 31, 2020 Revenues Nil Nil Nil Net (Loss) ($2,013,644) ($2,904,497) ($156,064) Net (Loss) per Share ($0.03) ($0.06) ($780) - Basic and Diluted Total Assets $2,618,779 $3,130,147 $463,981 Total Long- Nil Nil $25,517 term Financial Liabilities Cash Nil Nil Nil Dividends Declared per Share Total assets decreased from January 31, 2022 to January 31, 2023 by approximately $511,368, mainly due to proceeds received from equity financings, which have been advanced to Terra and spent on property acquisition and exploration. 3 SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION The following table shows the results for the last quarter compared to those from the previous eight quarters. Period Ending Revenues Loss Loss per Share January 31, 2023 Nil $191,211 $0.00 October 31, 2022 Nil $513,209 $0.01 July 31, 2022 Nil $1,159,706 $0.02 April 31, 2022 Nil $487,030 $0.01 January 31, 2022 Nil $2,904,497 $0.06 October 31, 2021 Nil Nil Nil July 31, 2021 Nil Nil Nil April 30, 2021 Nil Nil Nil RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The loss from operating expenses for the year ended January 31, 2023 compared to the year ended January 31, 2022 decreased by approximately $586,850. The activity for the year ended January 31, 2023 was caused, for the most part, by an increase in all expense accounts which was offset by the prior period primarily costs related to the Reverse Takeover transaction of approximately $1,290,446, consulting and salaries of approximately $393,707, an increase in professional fees by approximately $82,089, an increase in business development by $149,041 which were directly attributed with the Company's preparation of acquisition as well as engaging in a prospectus application in addition to the acquisition of Tera and their administrative staff which is facilitating exploration activities on the mineral interests. Additionally, the Company granted a total of 5,995,000 stock options to certain directors, consultants and employees representing an increase to share-based payments of $928,420. On January 25, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("SEA") with Tera Balkanika d.o.o. The Company agreed to purchase all the shares in the capital of Tera ("TB Shares") by issuing 24,525,000 common shares of the Company representing approximately 46.95% of the Company total issued and outstanding shares on March 19, 2021. The Transaction constitutes an RTO of the Company and has been accounted for as a reverse acquisition transaction in accordance with the guidance provided in IFRS 2, Share-based Payments and IFRS 3, Business Combinations. As the Company did not qualify as a business according to the definition in IFRS 3, the RTO does not constitute a business combination; rather it is treated as an issuance of common shares by the Company for the net assets Tera Balkanika, with the Company as the continuing entity. Accordingly, no goodwill or intangible assets were recorded with respect to the Transaction as it does not constitute a business. 4 March 19, 2021 Net assets (liabilities) of Tera acquired: $ Cash 429,925 Accounts receivable 10,000 Advances 1,065,000 Accounts payable (19,399) Net assets acquired 1,485,526 Consideration paid for reverse acquisition of the Company: $ Common shares issued (27,759,721 fair value price per share $0.10) 2,775,972 Total consideration paid 2,775,972 Transaction cost 1,290,446 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Working Capital The Company has working capital deficit in the amount of $188,614 as at January 31, 2023. Subsequent to the year ended the Company closed a first tranche of their non-brokered private placement financing of units for gross proceeds of $404,650 ( See Subsequent Event Note) On February 7, 2022 for a total of 900,000 Special Warrants of at a price of $0.20 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $180,000 were issued. Each Special Warrant will be deemed exercised for one Common Share upon satisfaction of the conditions contained in the Special Warrant Certificate. The Company paid $3,850 in finders fees and issued 19,250 finders' warrants, exercisable at $0.20 convertible into one common share of the Company for two years from the date of issuance. The Company measured the fair value of the finders' warrants using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions: expected life of warrants - two years, stock price volatility - 120%, no dividend yield, and a risk-free interest rate yield - 2%. On April 24, 2022, the 6,742,500 Special Warrants issued on December 23, 2021 were converted into 6,742,500 common shares. On May 27, 2022, the 4,625,000 Special Warrants issued on January 26, 2022 were converted into 4,625,000 common shares. On June 8, 2022, the 900,000 Special Warrants issued on February 8, 2022 were converted into 4,625,000 common shares. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS The Company does not utilize off-balance sheet arrangements. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES The Company's related parties include key management personnel and Directors and companies in which they have control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies. There were no loans to management personnel or Directors, or entities over which they have control or significant influence for the year ended January 31, 2023, and Directors receive no salaries, non-cash benefits, or other remuneration directly from the Company, other than noted below, and there are no employment contracts with them that cannot be terminated without penalty on a thirty-day advance notice. Key management personnel and Directors can participate in the Company's stock option plan. During the year ended January 31, 2023, 3,900,000 stock options were granted to Directors and corporate secretary with a fair value of $646,800. No stock options were granted to related parties during the year ended January 31, 2022. As at January 31, 2023, upon acquisition of Tera, Rockstone Group D.O.O. is wholly held by Aleksandar Ilić, who was the project vendor pursuant to the option agreements on mineral property interests. Mr. Ilić is a current director of the Company. Mr. Ilić was paid $50,000 on March 4, 2021, for the option of the Kaludra License. (see Note 7) Mr. Ilić is also due another $50,000 as a finder's fee for the Ceoviste License once granted by the Serbian Ministry of Energy and Mines within a calendar year following the licence grant. Brandon Bonifacio is a Company Director. Mr. Bonifacio provides the Company with management and administrative services. Stephen Brohman is the Company's CFO. He is a principal of Donaldson Brohman Martin CPA Inc. ("DBM CPA"), a firm in which he has significant influence. DBM CPA provides the Company with accounting and tax services (included within professional fees). Kim Oishi is a Company Director. He is a shareholder and has significant influence over Grand Rock Capital Corp. 5 ("Grand Rock Capital") which is a professional services firm. Grand Rock Capital provides the Company with professional services. Alex Miskovic is a Company Director and the Company's CEO. He is a shareholder and has significant influence over Geotarget Solutions Inc. ("Geotarget Solutions") which is a geological consulting firm. Geotarget Solutions provides the Company with geological consulting services and CEO services (included within professional fees). Catherine Cox is the Company's Corporate Secretary. She provides the Company with Corporate Secretary services (included within consulting fees). Transactions Transactions Balances Balances Year ended Year ended outstanding outstanding January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Brandon Bonifacio 63,000 35,000 - - Grand Rock Capital - 35,000 - - Geotarget Solutions 150,125 108,512 - - Catherine Cox 38,600 50,450 - - DBM CPA 107,440 42,260 5,818 24,373 Aleksandar Ilić - - - 22,913 359,165 271,222 5,818 47,286 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES In conducting its business, the Company faces a number of risks and uncertainties related to the mineral exploration industry. Some of these risk factors include risks associated with land title, exploration and development, government and environmental regulations, permits and licenses, competition, fluctuating metal prices, the requirement and ability to raise additional capital through future financings and price volatility of publicly traded securities. See "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus (as defined below). Risks to Operations in the Bosnia and Herzegovina The Company's exploration activities on the Viogor-Zanik Project may be affected by political instability, social unrest and government regulations relating to foreign investment, corporate activity, and the mining business in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. Operations may also be affected in varying degrees by terrorism, military conflict or repression, crime, extreme fluctuations in currency rates and high inflation. The License granted by the Government of the Bosnia and Herzegovina enables the Company to conduct exploration and development activities. Notwithstanding this arrangement, the Company's ability to conduct exploration and development activities or to later expand its operations will be subject to obtaining and/or renewing licenses, permits or concessions, changes in laws or government regulations or shifts in political attitudes beyond its control. The laws and regulations on mining in Bosnia and Herzegovina have experienced continued growth and development since the nation's recovery from the Bosnian War and surrounding conflict during the 1990s. As a result of the continual changes to the law, some areas of the mining laws and regulations are unclear. This lack of certainty in the laws and regulations may impact the Company's ability to ensure compliance with the same. Political Instability The Bosnia and Herzegovina has experienced political difficulties in past years, including a civil war in the 1990s, with portions of the region still subject to hidden landmines including the area consisting of the Viogor-Zanik Project. Although the Company has retained demining consultants, there is no guarantee that the presence of landmines or other dangers resulting from the past civil war would not impede access, progress, or safety of operations. The Company may consider carrying political risk insurance to cover its activities on the Viogor-Zanik Project. There can be no assurance that, if the Company chose to obtain it, political risk insurance would be available to it, or that particular losses the Company may suffer with respect to its foreign investments will be covered by any insurance that it may obtain in the future. Any such losses could have an adverse impact on the Company's future cash flows, earnings, results of operations and financial condition. Governmental Regulations The activities of the Company in connection with the Drina Licenses will be subject to the Republic of Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina approvals, various laws governing development, land resumptions, production taxes, labour standards and occupational health, mine safety, toxic substances, and other matters. Although the Issuer believes that activities on the Viogor-Zanik Project are currently carried out in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations, no assurance can be given that new rules and regulations will not be enacted or that existing rules and regulations will not be applied in a manner which could limit or curtail development or production. Amendments to current laws and regulations governing operations and activities of mining, or more stringent implementation thereof, could have a material adverse impact on the business, operations and financial performance of the Company. Further, the Drina Licenses and any future licenses and permits may be subject to conditions which, if not satisfied, may lead to the revocation of such licenses and permits. In the event of Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:22:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TERRA BALCANICA RESOURCES CORP. 05:33p Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2023 – Audited Year End PU 05:23p Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2023 PU 05/31 Terra Balcanica Resources : Q4, 2022 – Audited Year End PU 05/15 Presswire 2022/2023 : Terra balcanica appoints business development officer AQ 05/15 Terra Balcanica Appoints Business Development Officer GL 05/15 Terra Balcanica Appoints Business Development Officer AQ 05/15 Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. Appoints Rodney Stevens as Business Development Officer CI 05/08 Presswire 2022/2023 : Terra balcanica confirms epithermal gold and porphyry copper targets.. AQ 05/08 Terra Balcanica Confirms Epithermal Gold And Porphyry Copper Targets At Ceovishte In Se.. GL 05/08 Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. Announces Positive Assay Results from Surface Rock Chip.. CI