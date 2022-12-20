Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Terra Firma Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TII   CA8810024064

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION

(TII)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:14 2022-12-15 pm EST
4.500 CAD   +2.04%
Summary 
Summary

Terra Firma Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/20/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII), a real estate finance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.06 per common share, payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full-service, publicly-traded real estate finance company that provides financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity, and transparency. For further information, please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Glenn Watchorn
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.792.4702
gwatchorn@tfcc.ca

or

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Y. Dov Meyer
Executive Chairman
Phone: 416.792.4709
ydmeyer@tfcc.ca

or

Ali Mahdavi
Managing Director
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.
Phone: 416.962.3300
am@spinnakercmi.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20,6 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terra Firma Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,50 CAD
Average target price 7,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Glenn Watchorn President & Chief Executive Officer
Shelley Ochoa Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Y. Dov Meyer Executive Chairman
Chris Bart Independent Director
Philip Reichmann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.12%18
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.10%39 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.15%32 819
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.22%29 407
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.50%27 050
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.70%21 411