    TII   CA8810024064

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION

(TII)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:58 2022-05-26 am EDT
5.900 CAD   +6.31%
Terra Firma Capital Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/18Terra Firma Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05/18Terra Firma Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Terra Firma Capital Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/20/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII), a real estate finance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.06 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full-service, publicly-traded real estate finance company that provides financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity, and transparency. For further information, please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Glenn Watchorn
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.792.4702
gwatchorn@tfcc.ca 

or

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Y. Dov Meyer
Executive Chairman
Phone: 416.792.4709
ydmeyer@tfcc.ca

or

Ali Mahdavi
Managing Director
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.
Phone: 416.962.3300
am@spinnakercmi.com 


