Unrivaled Brands : Litigation Update - Form 8-K

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Litigation Update

As previously reported, on July 19, 2022, People's California, LLC ("People's") filed an action against Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (the "Company"), styled, People's California, LLC v. Unrivaled Brands, Inc., in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of Orange Case No. 30-2022-01270747-CU-BC-CJC. The Complaint asserts claims for breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing arising from the Company's alleged breach of certain agreements relating to the Company's acquisition of certain assets of People's.

On August 10, 2022, People's filed an ex parte application for writ of attachment, which is scheduled to be heard on January 19, 2023.

On August 18, 2022, People's filed ex parte for an order appointing a receiver to assume control of People's First Choice LLC, People's Riverside LLC, and People's Costa Mesa LLC and a temporary restraining order against the Company. On September 1, 2022, the Court denied People's application.

On September 20, 2022, the Company filed (i) an Answer to People's' Complaint for Damages and (ii) a Cross-Complaint against People's and its principals, Jay Yadon, Frank Kavanaugh, and Bernard Steimann. The Company's Cross-Complaint asserts claims for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract and at least $5,402,590 in damages relating to the underlying transaction. The outcome of this proceeding remains subject to significant uncertainty. The Company may not succeed on its claims in the Cross Complaint and the Company could be found liable for monetary damages to People's if People's prevails on its claims.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information provided in this Current Report on Form 8-K may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. These forward-looking statements may also relate to the litigation described above. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022 and other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

