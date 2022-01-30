TerraCom : Quarterly Report - October to December 2021

TerraCom Limited

Blair Athol Mine Access Road Clermont, Queensland, 4721 +61 7 4983 2038

ABN 35 143 533 537

31 January 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT - OCTOBER TO DECEMBER 2021

TerraCom Limited (TerraCom or Company) (ASX: TER), an emerging resources company with a large portfolio of operating assets in Australia and South Africa, presents its quarterly activities report for the 3 months ending 31 December 2021 (December Quarter).

Commenting on the result, Executive Chairman Craig Ransley, said:

"The Company has capitalised on strong market conditions and achieved an exceptional combined operating EBITDA1 result from the Australian and South African operations for the December Quarter of A$82.8 million. Debt reduction has been a key focus during the period with free cash flow being used to reduce the Euroclear bond and improve the Company's balance sheet. Looking forward, the export coal market continues to be supported by strong demand which should maintain pricing at attractive levels." 2

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS