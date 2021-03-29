Australia securities regulator searches coal miner TerraCom's offices -paper

MELBOURNE, March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's securities
regulator searched the offices of coal miner TerraCom Ltd
on Monday with assistance from Queensland state police,
according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.
The probe comes after the regulator confirmed it was
investigating testing laboratory ALS, whose internal
review last year found that about half the certificates it
provided for export coal samples over the past decade had been
altered to improve the quality indicated.
The laboratory's review did not name any counterparties, but
it was initiated following an unfair dismissal case brought
against TerraCom - which bought the Blair Athol coal mine in
2017 from Rio Tinto - that the miner had worked with
ALS to falsify export documentation.
TerraCom, which sells coal to Japan, Korea and China, has
denied the allegations that came out in the case. Deputy
Chairman Craig Ransley told Reuters that TerraCom would continue
to cooperate with authorities in the industry wide probe.
Australia is the world's biggest coal exporter and ALS is
among the biggest testers of coal.
"I can confirm a warrant was executed today on behalf of
ASIC, with Queensland Police assisting," said a spokesman for
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC),
without naming TerraCom.
Queensland Police, asked if TerraCom's Blair Athol
operations had been searched, said ASIC was leading the matter
and referred any questions to the regulator.
Last week, local media reported that ASIC Commissioner
Cathie Armour said during a Senate estimates hearing she was
"very much aware" of allegations that laboratory ALS had
inflated coal quality results on export certificates.
Armour offered no further information due to ASIC's policy
of not commenting on matters under inquiry, according to a
report by the Australian Associated Press.
South Korean power provider Korea South-East Power
banned ALS from certifying its coal tenders last year.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)