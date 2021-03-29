Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  TerraCom Limited    TER   AU000000TER9

TERRACOM LIMITED

(TER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia securities regulator searches coal miner TerraCom's offices -paper

03/29/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator searched the offices of coal miner TerraCom Ltd on Monday with assistance from Queensland state police, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

The probe comes after the regulator confirmed it was investigating testing laboratory ALS, whose internal review last year found that about half the certificates it provided for export coal samples over the past decade had been altered to improve the quality indicated.

The laboratory's review did not name any counterparties, but it was initiated following an unfair dismissal case brought against TerraCom - which bought the Blair Athol coal mine in 2017 from Rio Tinto - that the miner had worked with ALS to falsify export documentation.

TerraCom, which sells coal to Japan, Korea and China, has denied the allegations that came out in the case. Deputy Chairman Craig Ransley told Reuters that TerraCom would continue to cooperate with authorities in the industry wide probe.

Australia is the world's biggest coal exporter and ALS is among the biggest testers of coal. "I can confirm a warrant was executed today on behalf of ASIC, with Queensland Police assisting," said a spokesman for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), without naming TerraCom.

Queensland Police, asked if TerraCom's Blair Athol operations had been searched, said ASIC was leading the matter and referred any questions to the regulator.

Last week, local media reported that ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said during a Senate estimates hearing she was "very much aware" of allegations that laboratory ALS had inflated coal quality results on export certificates.

Armour offered no further information due to ASIC's policy of not commenting on matters under inquiry, according to a report by the Australian Associated Press. South Korean power provider Korea South-East Power banned ALS from certifying its coal tenders last year. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALS LIMITED 1.33% 9.89 End-of-day quote.2.91%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.20% 5510.6784 Delayed Quote.1.15%
TERRACOM LIMITED -2.27% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-49.41%
All news about TERRACOM LIMITED
04:04aTERRACOM  : Australia securities regulator searches coal miner TerraCom's office..
RE
03/15Terracom Ships First Full Thermal Coal Tonnage from South African Operations
MT
02/28TERRACOM  : Fall Shares Fall 14% on Wider July-December 2020 Loss
MT
2020TERRACOM  : 49% Stake in South African Assets Valued at $277 Million
MT
2020Korea South East Power Co bans Australian testing lab from coal tenders
RE
2020Australia's TerraCom closes UK-based Universal Coal acquisition
RE
2020UK-based Universal Coal says TerraCom's buyout offer undervalues it
RE
2019TERRACOM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TERRACOM LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 0.58 AUD for 20 existing shares
FA
2018TERRACOM  : Blair Athol Coal Sales Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 317 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 -141 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2020 262 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 6,25%
Capitalization 64,9 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TERRACOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TerraCom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRACOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny McCarthy Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Boom Chief Financial Officer
Wallace MacArthur King Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Richard Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew D. Hunter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRACOM LIMITED-49.41%50
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.68%55 230
GLENCORE PLC22.92%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED15.10%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED-4.32%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED48.93%9 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ