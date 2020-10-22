Terrain Minerals : 22/10/2020 - Notice of Annual General Meeting

TERRAIN MINERALS LTD ACN 116 153 514 Notice of Annual General Meeting Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at Suite 2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia on 20 November 2020, commencing at 8 am (WST). Important This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their professional adviser prior to voting. In accordance with subsection 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice. For shareholders that the Company has email addresses on records, the Company will send a copy of this Notice and material relating to the Meeting or provide a link to where the Notice and other material can be viewed or downloaded by email. To the other Shareholders, the Company will send a letter or postcard setting out a URL for viewing or downloading the Notice and other material. Shareholders can access a copy of the Notice at the following link: www.terrainminerals.com.au. 1

CONTENTS NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 3 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 7 1. REGULATORY INFORMATION 9 2. RESOLUTION 1: APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION REPORT 9 3. RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - TREVOR BRADLEY 9 4. RESOLUTION 3: APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT FACILITY 10 5. RESOLUTIONS 4 TO 6: ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO RELATED PARTIES 14 6. RESOLUTION 7: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES SMOKEBUSH FARM-IN AGREEMENT 17 7. RESOLUTION 8 - AMENDMENT OF CONSTITUTION 19 DEFINITIONS 22 ANNEXURE A - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OPTIONS 24 ANNEXURE B - VALUATION OF OPTIONS 26 2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that an annual general meeting of the shareholders of Terrain Minerals Ltd ACN 116 153 514 (Company) will be held at Suite 2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia on 20 November 2020, commencing at 8 am (WST). The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice describes in more detail the Resolutions to be considered. Business Annual Report To receive and consider the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report. Resolution 1: Approval of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an advisory-onlyresolution: "That, for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted." Note: The votes on this Resolution are advisory only and do not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution: by or on behalf of a member of Key Management Personnel as disclosed in the Remuneration Report;

by or on behalf of a Closely Related Party of a member of Key Management Personnel; and

as a proxy by a member of Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on this Resolution as the Chair decides; or

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on this Resolution; and the holder votes on this Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

Resolution 2: Re-Election of Director - Trevor Bradley To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for all purposes, Trevor Bradley, who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 11.1.3 of the Constitution and Listing Rule 14.4 and who is eligible and offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director." Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: Trevor Bradley; or

an associate of that person. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on this Resolution as the Chair decides; or

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: 3

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on this Resolution; and

the holder votes on this Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. Resolution 3: Approval of 10% Placement Facility To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as a special resolution: "That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A, and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of Equity Securities totaling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company under and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), and any associate of those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on this Resolution as the Chair decides; or

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on this Resolution; and the holder votes on this Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

Resolution 4: Approval of Grant of Options to Justin Virgin To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, in accordance with Section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11, and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of 8,000,000 Options to Justin Virgin (and/or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of; Resolution 4 by Justin Virgin and his nominee and any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the Resolution (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), and any associate of those persons (as applicable). However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on this Resolution as the Chair decides; or

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on this Resolution; and the holder votes on this Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

Resolution 5: Approval of Grant of Options to Trevor Bradley To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, in accordance with Section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11, and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of 4,000,000 Options to Trevor Bradley (and/or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." 4

