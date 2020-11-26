Terrain Minerals : 26/11/2020 - Amended Constitution

|
ASX RELEASE
|
ABN: 45 116 153 514
|
26 November 2020
|
ASX: TMX
|
Amended Constitution
Attached is a copy of the amended constitution of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (Company) adopted by shareholders by special resolution at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 November 2020.
Melissa Chapman
Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
Melissa Chapman
Email: terrain@terrainminerals.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9381 5558
ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED:
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is a minerals exploration company with a Western Australian based asset portfolio consisting of:
-
Wild-viper- WA gold exploration Project 100% owned - Key strategic land holding recently secured know as Wilson Patch (WP). Wild-viper tenement package is strategically located and also surrounds Red5 Ltd - Great Western Project (GW) as well as being adjacent to Saracen's (ASX: SAR) Bundarra gold deposits. As of the date of this announcement Terrain held 3.5 million Red5 shares (ASX: RED) from the GW sale. Terrain is currently following up on the newly identified zones of mineralisation from its August 2020 RC program. Terrain has recently competed at ~2,400 meters air core program following up on recent RC drilling. Samples are currently at the laboratory awaiting processing.
-
Smokebush - WA gold exploration Project JV to earn 80% - Terrain has identified multiple drill targets along with several other prospective areas that require additional work. Terrain executed its maiden RC drill program in August 2020, which followed up on historic drilling, that Terrain believes failed to comprehensibly test these targets. Terrain is excited from the results of this successful drill program. A large ground mag and mapping program is due to commence early December 2020 around the Monza prospect and over the greater Smokebush area.
-
Project Review - Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential projects: Gold, Copper, Nickle and industrial minerals in Australia. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions all regions outside of WA as well as foreign jurisdictions are still being considered but are becoming more problematic as due diligence cannot be carried out and staff safety cannot be guaranteed. All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports.
-
Due to the COVID-19Situation - Terrain has been concentrating on WA based opportunities, due to the current travel restrictions that are in place. The board will continue to monitor advice from the relevant authorities (WHO and Australian Government) about the virus and the factors effecting the health and safety of all Terrain's stake holders, as well as the current travel restrictions.
Authority:
This announcement has been authorised for release by Justin Virgin, Executive Director of Terrain Minerals Limited.
CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
CONSTITUTION OF
TERRAIN MINERALS LTD
A COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
Adopted by Special Resolution of the members on 20 November 2020
1
INDEX TO THE CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY
|
1.
|
DEFINITIONS ................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
INTERPRETATION.........................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
3.
|
SHARE CAPITAL AND VARIATION OF RIGHTS ..............................................................................................
|
5
|
4.
|
MINIMUM SHAREHOLDING.........................................................................................................................
|
9
|
5.
|
LIEN............................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
6.
|
CALLS ON SHARES......................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
7.
|
TRANSFER OF SHARES ...............................................................................................................................
|
15
|
8.
|
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES .......................................................................................................................
|
17
|
9.
|
FORFEITURE OF SHARES ............................................................................................................................
|
18
|
10.
|
GENERAL MEETINGS..................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
11.
|
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ....................................................................................................
|
21
|
12.
|
THE DIRECTORS .........................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
13.
|
POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS .......................................................................................................
|
29
|
14.
|
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................
|
31
|
16.
|
COMMON SEAL AND OFFICIAL SEAL .........................................................................................................
|
36
|
17.
|
INSPECTION OF RECORDS..........................................................................................................................
|
36
|
18.
|
DIVIDENDS AND RESERVES........................................................................................................................
|
37
|
19.
|
BONUS SHARE PLAN..................................................................................................................................
|
38
|
20.
|
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN...............................................................................................................
|
39
|
21.
|
CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS ....................................................................................................................
|
39
|
22.
|
NOTICES.....................................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
23.
|
AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS .............................................................................................................................
|
41
|
24.
|
WINDING UP..............................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
25.
|
INDEMNITY................................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
26.
|
OVERSEAS MEMBERS ................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
27.
|
LISTING RULES ...........................................................................................................................................
|
42
|
28.
|
PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PLEBISCITES ..................................................................................................
|
42
|
29.
|
CHESS.........................................................................................................................................................
|
43
2
