Terrain Minerals : 26/11/2020 - Amended Constitution

ASX RELEASE ABN: 45 116 153 514 26 November 2020 ASX: TMX

Amended Constitution

Attached is a copy of the amended constitution of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (Company) adopted by shareholders by special resolution at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 November 2020.

Melissa Chapman

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Chapman

Email: terrain@terrainminerals.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9381 5558

| Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 |

|Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005|

|Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au|