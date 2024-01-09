Official TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION press release

Terran Orbital Won Built In’s 2024 Best Places to Work Award

Built In today announced that Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Terran Orbital earned a place on both 100 Best Places to Work and 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work in Atlanta, 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work in Los Angeles, and both 100 Best Places to Work and 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work in Miami. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise in large tech markets across the U.S.

This press release features multimedia.

Photo Credit: Built In and Terran Orbital

“We’re thrilled to be honored for the culture and benefits we offer to all Terrans,” says Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. “Being in the company of the other leaders on this list is a great privilege and reflects our commitment to our employees.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT TERRAN ORBITAL

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

