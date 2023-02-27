Marc Bell Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

Serial entrepreneur Marc Bell has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Bell joins the council as a five-time unicorn founder and currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of his fifth unicorn, aerospace and defense satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005178/en/

Serial entrepreneur and five-time unicorn founder Marc Bell has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Marc Bell into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Marc has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Marc will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Bell will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am honored to join Forbes Technology Council,” said Bell. “The timing is especially appropriate given the increasing role space plays in all our lives. From government defense strategies to weather communications, Terran Orbital-developed satellites are changing the way the world works. I look forward to conferring with my fellow council members and sharing the insights I have gained throughout my 30-year career.”







About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005178/en/