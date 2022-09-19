Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-09-15
3.700 USD   -3.14%
09/14Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present on Benzinga All Access
BU
09/13Tyvak International SRL to Participate in ESA Media Briefing for NASA's Dart Mission
BU
09/12Terran Orbital Shares Rise After B. Riley Initiates at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marc Bell to Present at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference

09/19/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
The Terran Orbital Co-Founder and CEO will join fellow industry leaders to discuss the cutting-edge space innovations bolstering U.S. defense infrastructure

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference on September 21 at 1:50 p.m. ET. The conference will take place at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005094/en/

Marc Bell to Present at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Marc Bell to Present at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell will present on the Space Innovation to the Tactical Edge panel alongside Maj. Gen. Deanna Burt, Special Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations at Space Operations Command; Steven J. Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio at Defense Innovation Unit; and Chris Kemp, Chief Executive Officer at Astra. The panel will be moderated by Sean Maday, Public Sector Customer Engineering Manager at Google.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Average target price 12,40 $
Spread / Average Target 235%
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-62.59%510
THALES52.01%24 127
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-3.80%2 413
HENSOLDT AG55.11%2 044
PLANET LABS PBC5.53%1 752
OHB SE-9.72%565