Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-01
2.140 USD   -6.14%
06:02aTerran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA's Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite
BU
11/28Terran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Launches Moon-Mapping Satellite
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA's Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

12/05/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its contribution to the successful demonstration of a record-breaking 1.4-terabytes of data delivered from space to ground by an optical downlink in a single pass.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005115/en/

The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The demonstration connected the TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) laser communications payload aboard NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite (PTD-3) to the ground, transmitting 1.4 TB of test data in a single ground station pass lasting less than 5 minutes. TBIRD is a NASA Space Communications and Navigation payload developed by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator (PTD) mission series tests the operation of a variety of novel satellite technologies to provide significant enhancement to the performance of versatile spacecraft. Terran Orbital designed, built, integrated, and operated the spacecraft for the first PTD satellite, PTD-1, to demonstrate a propulsion system with a water-based propellant generated via water electrolysis. PTD-3 is also a Terran Orbital-developed satellite with added components to support the TBIRD payload. This optical communication technology demonstration aims to advance the state of the art for high-speed, direct-to-Earth transmission of data from low Earth-orbiting satellites to ground stations, targeting downlink at the unprecedented rate of 200 gigabits per second. Fast, error-free transfer of extremely high volumes of data may transform the operations and missions of scientific, commercial, and defense satellites.

“Terran Orbital is thrilled to have contributed to the successful 1.4 terabyte space-to-ground optical link for PTD-3,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “The flight qualification and demonstration of the groundbreaking technologies making the link possible will benefit future government and commercial missions. Terran Orbital is grateful for NASA and MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s partnership in the PTD-3 mission. We look forward to completing the next record-breaking space-to-ground optical link – at 200 gigabits per second – in the near future.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
06:02aTerran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pas..
BU
11/28Terran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conferenc..
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Launches Moon-Mapping Satellite
MT
11/16LunIR Joins CAPSTONE as Second Terran Orbital-Developed Lunar Satellite to Launch this ..
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Corporation Announces the Successful Launch of LunIR
CI
11/14Terran Orbital Says Capstone Spacecraft Enters Orbit Around the Moon; Shares Rise
MT
11/14Terran Orbital Corporation Announces Terran Orbital-Developed Capstone Spacecraft
CI
11/14Making History : Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Enters NRHO Around the Moon
BU
11/10Terran Orbital : Investor Presentation
PU
11/10Transcript : Terran Orbital Corporation Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Spac..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,14 $
Average target price 10,83 $
Spread / Average Target 406%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-78.36%305
THALES62.97%27 063
HENSOLDT AG72.92%2 384
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-11.71%2 211
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.90%1 918
PLANET LABS PBC-5.85%1 564