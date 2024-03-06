Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced being awarded an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $45 million ceiling value with NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The Directorate is comprised of NASA’s Flight Opportunities program and the Small Spacecraft Technology program.

Terran Orbital's Triumph (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

The five-year agreement enables Terran Orbital to provide space vehicles and payload integration services for a variety of missions. These missions will utilize Terran Orbital’s proven space vehicle platforms and are intended to advance technological maturity of systems that will transform the landscape of space exploration, discovery, and space commerce.

"We are honored to be selected by NASA for this exciting opportunity,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. “Terran Orbital’s expertise and innovative space vehicle platforms have the potential to play a pivotal role in advancing the next generation of space technologies.”

NASA’s selection of Terran Orbital was based on the proven capabilities of the company’s standard space vehicle platforms, including the successful and proven Pathfinder-Triumph Class 6U CubeSat and Capstone-Voyager Class 12U CubeSat. These platforms offer the required size, capability, and performance required for these NASA missions.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

