    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-20
1.560 USD   +15.56%
12/13Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as General Counsel
MT
12/13Terran Orbital Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel
BU
12/13Terran Orbital Corporation Appoints James Black as Senior Vice President and General Counsel
CI
Terran Orbital Completes Order for SDA's Tranche 0 Transport Layer

12/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
All ten satellite buses were delivered to Lockheed Martin for integration

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the delivery of the final of ten satellite buses to prime contractor Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 Transport Layer.

Just in time for the holidays - Terran Orbital delivers order for SDA's Tranche 0 Transport Layer to Lockheed Martin (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The delivery of the ten Tranche 0 buses proves Terran Orbital’s ability to build modules and deliver vehicles at scale – marking the company’s shift from lower quantity, mission-unique satellites to robust production. Terran Orbital delivered the satellite buses at a rate greater than one per week over an approximately six-week period.

“The delivery of all ten Tranche 0 satellite buses marks a key milestone, and we are excited to continue effective teamwork as Terran Orbital will also design and build the buses for Lockheed Martin’s SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are always thrilled to work with Lockheed Martin and look forward to delivering the Tranche 1 satellite buses.”

The Tranche 0 constellation, operating in low-Earth Orbit, will provide secure high-bandwidth, low-latency data links to enable the initial warfighting capability of the SDA’s National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). This beyond-line-of-sight tracking, targeting, and communications will dramatically extend U.S. warfighting options and allow additional coalition and allied partners to eventually bring their capabilities into the network.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-84.23%222
THALES62.17%27 253
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.73.82%3 854
HENSOLDT AG82.91%2 551
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-10.46%2 255
PLANET LABS PBC-21.46%1 314