    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital Gets $100 Million Investment From Lockheed Martin

10/31/2022 | 07:43am EDT
By Chris Wack


Terran Orbital Corp. said Monday that it has entered into a note and warrant purchase agreement in which it received a $100 million investment from Lockheed Martin Corp. in exchange for convertible notes and warrants issued by Terran Orbital.

In connection with the investment, Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin also entered into a new strategic cooperation agreement, which runs through 2035 and allows Terran Orbital to pursue a wider variety of opportunities with Lockheed Martin.

Terran Orbital said it intends to use the funds to buy additional satellite assembly space, increase module production, and satisfy working capital needs while expanding advanced manufacturing abilities.

Terran Orbital shares were up 11%, to $2.84, in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.74% 484.87 Delayed Quote.36.43%
ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITED -12.50% 0.21 Delayed Quote.-38.85%
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION 0.81% 2.49 End-of-day quote.-74.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Average target price 12,20 $
Spread / Average Target 377%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-74.82%353
THALES72.46%27 158
HENSOLDT AG92.49%2 516
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-4.74%2 308
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.74%1 671
PLANET LABS PBC-16.75%1 383