    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:36:52 am EDT
4.875 USD   -4.79%
Terran Orbital Integrates Fleet Space, GeoOptics, and NASA Satellites Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 Prior to Transporter-5 Launch

05/25/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The six Terran Orbital designed and built satellites represent four missions and three customers

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced the successful integration of six Terran Orbital designed and built satellites aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket prior to the Transporter-5 launch. The 57-minute launch window opens today, Wednesday, May 25 at 2:27 p.m. ET. Click here to view the launch. Satellite descriptions below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005669/en/

The CPOD, PTD-3, CENTAURI-5, and CICERO-2 satellites are fully integrated and ready to launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 in support of the Transporter-5 mission (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The CPOD, PTD-3, CENTAURI-5, and CICERO-2 satellites are fully integrated and ready to launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 in support of the Transporter-5 mission (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

NASA CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration (CPOD)
The CPOD project is being led by Terran Orbital with funding from NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology Program within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The technology demonstration mission will validate the technologies needed to support rendezvous, proximity operations, docking (RPOD), servicing, and formation flight by utilizing a pair of identical 3-unit (3U) CubeSats – leveraging their inherently lower vehicle and launch costs.

NASA Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 (PTD-3)
PTD-3 is a 6-unit (6U) CubeSat built and integrated by Terran Orbital to host and support launch and on-orbit operations of the TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) payload funded by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program and developed by MIT Lincoln Laboratory (MIT LL). The TBIRD mission is the second mission in the PTD series funded by the Small Spacecraft Technology program in NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate. The mission will demonstrate a space-to-ground data transfer capability at orders of magnitude faster than previously demonstrated technologies. This technology could open doors to large volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station.

Fleet Space CENTAURI-5
The CENTAURI-5 spacecraft is part of a constellation commissioned by Fleet Space Technologies to deliver global connectivity solutions specifically designed for the energy, exploration, and resource industries. Tyvak International, a Terran Orbital Corporation, designed and developed the spacecraft. Fleet Space is providing the payload that consists of the world’s first 3D printed all-metal patch antenna array combined with Digital Beamforming in S-Band frequency.

GeoOptics CICERO-2 Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2
GeoOptics Vehicles 1 and 2 are the first phase of a next generation satellite constellation – CICERO-2 – to form a unified Earth observatory allowing governments, industry, and individual stakeholders to monitor and prepare for the many impacts of climate change. These 6U XXL size spacecraft were designed and developed by Terran Orbital's international arm, Tyvak International, in Torino, Italy. GeoOptics's payload – Cion – is a best-in-class Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Occultation (RO) system and is a miniaturized version of the NASA/JPL developed "TriG" payload.

“Terran Orbital designs, builds, and integrates satellite solutions that help solve some of the world’s most complex problems,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “CPOD, PTD-3, CENTAURI-5, and the CICERO-2 vehicles feature game-changing technologies that will greatly benefit the ways we measure and observe activity on Earth. Communicating this data in support of future mission capabilities will ultimately save and improve lives. We look forward to fostering our partnerships with NASA, GeoOptics, Fleet Space, MIT Lincoln Laboratories, and SpaceX as we continue to deliver groundbreaking and life-changing missions.”

About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 703 M 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
