Terran Orbital Opens 60,000 SF Factory Addition in Irvine, CA (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 - Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) today announced the official opening of a new 60,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing space adding to its existing manufacturing capability. With this previously announced addition, the total size of the manufacturing complex in Irvine has expanded to approximately 98,000 square feet.

This new addition enables Terran Orbital to significantly boost satellite production, increasing it from an estimated 10 satellites per month to more than 20 per month. This expansion includes two advanced Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) lines, a state-of-the-art testing facility equipped with a large shaker table and a Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) chamber, a wire harness facility, and new automated module testing facilities.

"This new factory addition will significantly improve both the efficiency and capacity of our entire production system," said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Terran Orbital. Terran Orbital is currently manufacturing 42 satellite buses on behalf of Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer Program, a mesh network in low Earth orbit that will support America's military operations in addition to other satellites and constellations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

