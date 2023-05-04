Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2023 Financial Results

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the Company will host its first quarter 2023 results conference call on May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. The call will discuss Q1 results and the outlook for the full year.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Quarterly results will be published prior to the market opening on May 15th.

US-based participants may access the call at +1 833-470-1428 while international callers may use +1 404-975-4839. The access code is 653839. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

