    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:25 2023-05-04 pm EDT
1.735 USD   -2.53%
03:01pTerran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/03First Pair of Terran Orbital-Developed Spacecraft Operate in the GEO Belt
BU
05/03Terran Orbital Corporation Announces Mission Success for the First Pair of Terran Orbital-Developed Spacecraft Operating in or Around the Geosynchronous Orbit Belt
CI
Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2023 Financial Results

05/04/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the Company will host its first quarter 2023 results conference call on May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. The call will discuss Q1 results and the outlook for the full year.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Quarterly results will be published prior to the market opening on May 15th.

US-based participants may access the call at +1 833-470-1428 while international callers may use +1 404-975-4839. The access code is 653839. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 199 M - -
Net income 2023 -99,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,08x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 52,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,73 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 411%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION12.66%251
THALES17.18%32 478
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.24.18%4 524
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%4 019
HENSOLDT AG52.22%3 905
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD1.91%2 212
