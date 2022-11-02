Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Terran Orbital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-10-25
2.490 USD   +0.81%
06:01aTerran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/01Canaccord Genuity Trims Terran Orbital's Price Target to $14 From $17, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/31Terran Orbital Secures $100 Million Investment from Lockheed Martin in Exchange for Convertible Notes, Warrants
MT
Summary 
Summary

Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

11/02/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host the Company’s third quarter 2022 results conference call on November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on November 9.

US-based participants may access the call at +1 844-200-6205 while international callers may use +1 929-526-1599. The access code is 962878. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 299%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-74.82%393
THALES70.99%26 935
HENSOLDT AG88.50%2 471
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-2.64%2 329
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.21%1 658
PLANET LABS PBC-13.33%1 418