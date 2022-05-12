Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  05-08
4.420 USD   -10.34%
06:03aTerran Orbital Ships Fleet Space CENTAURI-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral for SpaceX Transporter-5 Launch
BU
05/11Terran Orbital Delivers First Bus to Lockheed Martin in Support of Space Development Agency's Transport Layer Tranche 0
BU
05/10Terran Orbital Ships CAPSTONE Satellite to New Zealand to Prepare for Integration Into Rocket Lab Launch Vehicle
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital Ships Fleet Space CENTAURI-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral for SpaceX Transporter-5 Launch

05/12/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it shipped its CENTAURI-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral in preparation for the SpaceX Transporter-5 launch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005335/en/

CENTAURI-5 (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

CENTAURI-5 (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The CENTAURI-5 spacecraft is part of a constellation commissioned by Fleet Space Technologies to deliver global connectivity solutions specifically designed for the energy, utilities, and resource industries. Tyvak International, a Terran Orbital Corporation, designed and developed the spacecraft. Fleet Space is providing the payload that consists of the world’s first 3D printed all-metal patch antenna array combined with Digital Beamforming in S-Band frequency. The spacecraft is based on a Trestles platform.

CENTAURI-5 implements new antenna technologies that maximize the capabilities of nanosatellites in Low Earth Orbit. Launching large batches of small satellites drives down connectivity costs for customers while improving coverage and network resilience in areas in high need of satellite communication. The Centauri satellites are built to the 6U CubeSat form factor. They weigh less than 10 kg and are the size of a shoebox.

“Terran Orbital is ecstatic to provide innovative satellite solutions that make revolutionary constellations like Fleet Space possible,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Our engineers work day in and day out to fine-tune life-changing and lifesaving missions. The energy, utility, and resource data gathered from CENTAURI-5 will not only lead to technological innovations, but also increased quality of life for people around the world.”

"CENTAURI-5, our new 3D printed all-metal patch antenna satellite, will not only provide digital beamforming in S-band frequency, but will revolutionize the New Space Industry,” said Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini. “We are extremely excited to launch this satellite in partnership with Terran Orbital and SpaceX. CENTAURI-5 will be the 7th satellite of our planned constellation, with another four launches upcoming. We build, we launch, and we deliver upon our promises to keep growing our satellite constellation and deliver connectivity to our customers across the globe."

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is the leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
06:03aTerran Orbital Ships Fleet Space CENTAURI-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral for SpaceX Tran..
BU
05/11Terran Orbital Delivers First Bus to Lockheed Martin in Support of Space Development Ag..
BU
05/10Terran Orbital Ships CAPSTONE Satellite to New Zealand to Prepare for Integration Into ..
BU
05/10Terran Orbital Ships CAPSTONE Satellite to New Zealand to Prepare for Integration Into ..
CI
05/04Terran Orbital's Gary Hobart Nominated for Orange County Business Journal's 15th Annual..
PR
05/03Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Result..
BU
05/02Terran Orbital Ships Two GeoOptics Satellites to Cape Canaveral for Integration Ahead o..
PR
05/02Terran Orbital Ships Two GeoOptics Satellites to Cape Canaveral for Integration Ahead o..
CI
04/20Jefferies Financial Initiates Terran Orbital at Buy, Sets Price Target at $10
MT
04/20Terran Orbital Shares Rise After Jefferies Initiates Coverage at Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-55.31%556
THALES57.35%26 429
HENSOLDT AG82.51%2 530
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-25.54%1 930
PLANET LABS PBC-32.36%1 037
OHB SE-11.53%583