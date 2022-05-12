Terran Orbital Ships Fleet Space CENTAURI-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral for SpaceX Transporter-5 Launch

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it shipped its CENTAURI-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral in preparation for the SpaceX Transporter-5 launch.

CENTAURI-5 (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The CENTAURI-5 spacecraft is part of a constellation commissioned by Fleet Space Technologies to deliver global connectivity solutions specifically designed for the energy, utilities, and resource industries. Tyvak International, a Terran Orbital Corporation, designed and developed the spacecraft. Fleet Space is providing the payload that consists of the world’s first 3D printed all-metal patch antenna array combined with Digital Beamforming in S-Band frequency. The spacecraft is based on a Trestles platform.

CENTAURI-5 implements new antenna technologies that maximize the capabilities of nanosatellites in Low Earth Orbit. Launching large batches of small satellites drives down connectivity costs for customers while improving coverage and network resilience in areas in high need of satellite communication. The Centauri satellites are built to the 6U CubeSat form factor. They weigh less than 10 kg and are the size of a shoebox.

“Terran Orbital is ecstatic to provide innovative satellite solutions that make revolutionary constellations like Fleet Space possible,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Our engineers work day in and day out to fine-tune life-changing and lifesaving missions. The energy, utility, and resource data gathered from CENTAURI-5 will not only lead to technological innovations, but also increased quality of life for people around the world.”

"CENTAURI-5, our new 3D printed all-metal patch antenna satellite, will not only provide digital beamforming in S-band frequency, but will revolutionize the New Space Industry,” said Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini. “We are extremely excited to launch this satellite in partnership with Terran Orbital and SpaceX. CENTAURI-5 will be the 7th satellite of our planned constellation, with another four launches upcoming. We build, we launch, and we deliver upon our promises to keep growing our satellite constellation and deliver connectivity to our customers across the globe."

About Terran Orbital

