  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:49 2023-06-14 am EDT
1.435 USD   +1.06%
09:36aTerran Orbital Welcomes Tony Gingiss as Chief Operating Officer
BU
06/13Terran Orbital supervises Italian students building satellite for first Vatican space mission
BU
06/08Terran Orbital and ImageSat International (ISI) Prepare for the Launch of the RUNNER-1 Earth Observation Satellite
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital Welcomes Tony Gingiss as Chief Operating Officer

06/14/2023 | 09:36am EDT
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced aerospace and defense industry veteran Tony Gingiss has joined Terran Orbital as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613630234/en/

Tony Gingiss joins Terran Orbital as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 30 years of aerospace and defense experience in design, production, operations and leadership. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tony Gingiss joins Terran Orbital as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 30 years of aerospace and defense experience in design, production, operations and leadership. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tony brings more than 30 years of aerospace and defense experience in design, production, operations, and leadership to Terran Orbital. He spent more than two decades with Boeing Satellites Systems in roles spanning space, ground, engineering, operations, and leadership. He supported and led programs across the Commercial, Civil/Defense, and National Security Space Customer sectors. He concluded his time at the defense giant as the Director of Strategic Integration and National Space Communications Programs.

Subsequently, Tony helmed Airbus OneWeb Satellites (AOS) as Chief Executive Officer, where he led Design, Low-Rate-Initial Production, Pilot Launches, and Full Production. Under his leadership, AOS revolutionized a new approach to aerospace manufacturing, building a 100,000-square-foot factory, and scaling production to greater than two satellites per day. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Orbit where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations. His team achieved incredible milestones in the industry such as the first liquid-fueled air-launched rocket, four successful Customer launches, and a first-ever launch from Spaceport Cornwall.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and was awarded Purdue’s 2019 Outstanding Aerospace Engineer award. He was also awarded a Charles Stark Draper Laboratories Fellowship and received his Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT.

“We are thrilled Tony has chosen to become a Terran,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Tony will bring an innovative and experienced edge to Terran Orbital as we expand our facilities and build out our contracts. We look forward to working with Tony and growing with his guidance.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 253 M - -
Net income 2023 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 6,98 $
Spread / Average Target 391%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-10.13%229
THALES11.78%30 264
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.26.73%4 514
HENSOLDT AG30.95%3 282
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD6.40%2 226
PLANET LABS PBC-18.85%974
