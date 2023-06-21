Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-06-15
1.350 USD   -0.74%
08:11aTerran Orbital joins TIME100 Most Influential Companies
BU
06/16Terran Orbital shares explosive growth and record-breaking achievements in 1Q
AQ
06/14Terran Orbital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital joins TIME100 Most Influential Companies

06/21/2023 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Time magazine's global, cross-sector list recognizes Terran Orbital among leading companies for "impact, innovation, ambition, and success"

Time magazine on Wednesday named Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, honoring the satellite manufacturer and services provider and other firms for their "extraordinary impact around the world."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621006319/en/

Time magazine on Wednesday named Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, honoring the satellite manufacturer and services provider and other firms for their "extraordinary impact around the world." Terran Orbital's recent accomplishments include developing and co-operating the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), shown here in a rendering orbiting the moon. Terran Orbital worked in cooperation with NASA and Advanced Space on the groundbreaking recent mission involving the 55-pound lunar orbiter. Research from CAPSTONE is playing a critical role in facilitating NASA's historic Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface. (Photo: Business Wire)

Time magazine on Wednesday named Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, honoring the satellite manufacturer and services provider and other firms for their "extraordinary impact around the world." Terran Orbital's recent accomplishments include developing and co-operating the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), shown here in a rendering orbiting the moon. Terran Orbital worked in cooperation with NASA and Advanced Space on the groundbreaking recent mission involving the 55-pound lunar orbiter. Research from CAPSTONE is playing a critical role in facilitating NASA's historic Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface. (Photo: Business Wire)

Time recognized companies based on their "impact, innovation, ambition, and success," with Terran Orbital spotlighted for its design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support for military, civil, and commercial satellite customers.

The magazine solicited company nominations from outside experts and the magazine's global network of contributors and correspondents to spotlight "a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward" for humanity.

"Terran Orbital is thrilled Time magazine is recognizing us for producing cost-effective, cutting-edge satellites in an influential companies list that includes pioneers, industry leaders, innovators, disruptors, and tech titans from around the globe," said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital's chairman, CEO and co-founder. "Terran Orbital is honored to join the ranks of a TIME100 Most Influential Companies list that has included the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Disney, Microsoft, Moderna, Ford, and the NFL."

Time's recognition comes as Terran Orbital marks its 10th anniversary and a string of successes serving the aerospace and defense industries. Recent accomplishments include developing and co-operating the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE).

Terran Orbital worked in cooperation with NASA and Advanced Space on the groundbreaking mission involving a 55-pound lunar orbiter. CAPSTONE is playing a critical role in facilitating NASA's historic Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface, by verifying the calculated orbital stability for the Lunar Gateway space station.

Terran Orbital broke ground in May on a state-of-the-art 94,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility in Irvine, California. In recent years, Terran Orbital has grown its Irvine operations to include its 15330 Barranca Parkway and 50 Technology Drive facilities and offices at 400 Spectrum Center Drive.

Via Satellite magazine named Terran Orbital among the "Top 10 Hottest Satellite Companies for 2022" for "major, continuing growth" and aspirations to become "the manufacturer of choice for commercial and government smallsat missions." Terran Orbital is currently working on 30-plus programs and is currently manufacturing more than 360 satellites.

Rivada Space Networks recently committed $2.4 billion to Terran Orbital to build 300 satellites. And Lockheed Martin has tasked Terran Orbital with building 42 satellites supporting the federal Space Development Agency's Transport Layer Tranche 1, which is part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

In a Q1 earnings report, Terran Orbital also recently announced an $87 million 16-satellite order from a new customer and a work backlog worth more than $2.5 billion, a 1,300% increase since December 31. The annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, published online and on newsstands now, is in Time magazine's July 3 issue.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
08:11aTerran Orbital joins TIME100 Most Influential Companies
BU
06/16Terran Orbital shares explosive growth and record-breaking achievements in 1Q
AQ
06/14Terran Orbital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
06/14Terran Orbital Names Tony Gingiss as Chief Operating Officer
MT
06/14Terran Orbital Welcomes Tony Gingiss as Chief Operating Officer
BU
06/14Terran Orbital Corporation Appoints Tony Gingiss as Chief Operating Officer
CI
06/13Terran Orbital supervises Italian students building satellite for first Vatican space m..
BU
06/08Terran Orbital and ImageSat International (ISI) Prepare for the Launch of the RUNNER-1 ..
BU
06/08Terran Orbital Corporation Announces Final Launch Preparations for the RUNNER-1 Satelli..
CI
06/07Terran Orbital Says CAPSTONE Completes Primary Mission; Shares Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 253 M - -
Net income 2023 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 6,98 $
Spread / Average Target 391%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Anthony Gingiss Chief Operating Officer
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-14.56%229
THALES13.79%31 111
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.33.41%4 733
HENSOLDT AG33.85%3 387
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD14.57%2 388
PLANET LABS PBC-27.59%869
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer