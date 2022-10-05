The symposium closes out Silicon Valley Space Week with discussions regarding effective and rapid solutions in development for defending and expanding critical space assets

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell will present on the Crafting Launch Services for DoD Requirements panel on October 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Bell’s fellow panelists include Steve Kaufman, Partner, Hogan Lovells; Clint Hunt, Col., USAF (Ret.), Director, Intelligence and Defense Programs, United Launch Alliance; Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Astra; Jason B. Mello, President, Firefly Space Transport Services; and Brian Rogers, Government Launch Services Director, Rocket Lab.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/