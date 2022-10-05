Advanced search
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-05 pm EDT
1.970 USD   +1.03%
02:22pTerran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium
BU
11:34aCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Terran Orbital's Price Target to $17 from $18, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
10/04Terran Orbital to Present at Satellite Innovation 2022
BU
Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium

10/05/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
The symposium closes out Silicon Valley Space Week with discussions regarding effective and rapid solutions in development for defending and expanding critical space assets

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell will present on the Crafting Launch Services for DoD Requirements panel on October 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Bell’s fellow panelists include Steve Kaufman, Partner, Hogan Lovells; Clint Hunt, Col., USAF (Ret.), Director, Intelligence and Defense Programs, United Launch Alliance; Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Astra; Jason B. Mello, President, Firefly Space Transport Services; and Brian Rogers, Government Launch Services Director, Rocket Lab.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,95 $
Average target price 12,20 $
Spread / Average Target 526%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-80.28%269