    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-02-09
1.800 USD   -0.55%
Terran Orbital's Marc Bell to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/16/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. The conference will take place in Miami at the Ritz Carlton South Beach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005861/en/

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell will participate in a fireside chat alongside Planet Labs Vice President of Launch Mike Safyan on Tuesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. E.T. Citi Equity Research Analyst Jason Gursky will moderate the conversation. If interested in attending the event, we recommend reaching out to your conference contact to learn more and to register.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Average target price 10,14 $
Spread / Average Target 445%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION13.92%276
THALES7.71%29 033
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.43%3 849
HENSOLDT AG26.47%3 132
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD9.89%2 429
PLANET LABS PBC11.26%1 317