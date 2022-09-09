Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Terran Orbital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-09-09 pm EDT
4.060 USD   -1.22%
02:01pTerran Orbital's Marco Villa to Present at 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week
BU
09/06Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present at 28th Annual Gabelli Funds Aerospace & Defense Symposium
BU
08/31CAPSTONE Goes the Distance for NASA's Artemis Program
BU
Terran Orbital's Marco Villa to Present at 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week

09/09/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
The Paris conference is the premier business meeting place for global satellite and space professionals

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week. The conference will take place at The Westin Paris – Vendôme from September 12-16.

Terran Orbital’s Marco Villa to Present at 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Marco Villa, Chief Revenue Officer at Terran Orbital, will present during the Smallsat Manufacturing: Reaching New Development Stages panel in the Concorde room on September 14 at 8:45 a.m. CET. Fellow panelists include Aerospace Lab Founder and Chief Executive Officer Benoît Deper, Millennium Space Systems Chief Executive Officer Jason Kim, Hemeria Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Multan, GomSpace Chief Executive Officer Niels Buus, and Surrey Satellite Technology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pr. Sir Martin Sweeting. Euroconsult Senior Consultant Alexandre Najjar will moderate the panel.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 567 M 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-58.44%567
THALES58.69%25 052
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD3.97%2 621
HENSOLDT AG73.32%2 271
PLANET LABS PBC-15.28%1 400
OHB SE-5.56%588