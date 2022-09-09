The Paris conference is the premier business meeting place for global satellite and space professionals

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week. The conference will take place at The Westin Paris – Vendôme from September 12-16.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005384/en/

Terran Orbital’s Marco Villa to Present at 25th Annual World Satellite Business Week (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Marco Villa, Chief Revenue Officer at Terran Orbital, will present during the Smallsat Manufacturing: Reaching New Development Stages panel in the Concorde room on September 14 at 8:45 a.m. CET. Fellow panelists include Aerospace Lab Founder and Chief Executive Officer Benoît Deper, Millennium Space Systems Chief Executive Officer Jason Kim, Hemeria Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Multan, GomSpace Chief Executive Officer Niels Buus, and Surrey Satellite Technology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pr. Sir Martin Sweeting. Euroconsult Senior Consultant Alexandre Najjar will moderate the panel.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005384/en/