Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-11-28 pm EST
2.545 USD   -5.74%
02:01pTerran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Launches Moon-Mapping Satellite
MT
11/16LunIR Joins CAPSTONE as Second Terran Orbital-Developed Lunar Satellite to Launch this Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Terran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

11/28/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will participate in the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference at the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Fla.

Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will engage in a fireside chat with Credit Suisse Vice President of A&D Equity Research Scott Deuschle on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Email ir@terranorbital.com to schedule a meeting.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
02:01pTerran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conferenc..
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Launches Moon-Mapping Satellite
MT
11/16LunIR Joins CAPSTONE as Second Terran Orbital-Developed Lunar Satellite to Launch this ..
BU
11/16Terran Orbital Corporation Announces the Successful Launch of LunIR
CI
11/14Terran Orbital Says Capstone Spacecraft Enters Orbit Around the Moon; Shares Rise
MT
11/14Terran Orbital Corporation Announces Terran Orbital-Developed Capstone Spacecraft
CI
11/14Making History : Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Enters NRHO Around the Moon
BU
11/10Terran Orbital : Investor Presentation
PU
11/10Transcript : Terran Orbital Corporation Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Spac..
CI
11/10TERRAN ORBITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 10,83 $
Spread / Average Target 301%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-72.70%384
THALES64.17%27 036
HENSOLDT AG79.31%2 451
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-11.95%2 171
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.40%1 775
PLANET LABS PBC-13.33%1 439