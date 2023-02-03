Advanced search
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
02:34:51 2023-02-03 pm EST
1.960 USD   -3.45%
02:01pTerran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference
BU
01/23Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
01/16Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
AQ
Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

02/03/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005397/en/

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. E.T. Click here to access the presentation.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s leadership in real time. Following their presentation, Bell and Hobart will open the floor to questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the Terran Orbital team will do their best to answer as many as possible.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Average target price 10,14 $
Spread / Average Target 402%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION28.48%288
THALES-0.92%27 363
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.08%3 866
HENSOLDT AG21.95%3 094
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD10.07%2 401
PLANET LABS PBC15.86%1 371