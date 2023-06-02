Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37:52 2023-06-02 pm EDT
1.265 USD   -0.39%
03:16pTerran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite
BU
06/01Terran Orbital to Present at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
05/30Terran Orbital Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite

06/02/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005350/en/

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

Bell will present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. E.T. In addition, Bell will participate in a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. E.T. with Rivada Space Networks Chief Executive Officer Declan Ganley and Mynaric AG (MYNA) Co-Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan focused on building the space-based secure low latency connectivity networks.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s leadership in real-time. Following his presentation, Bell will open the floor to questions. Click here to register for the presentation and panel discussion. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the Terran Orbital team will do their best to answer as many questions as possible.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 253 M - -
Net income 2023 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 6,98 $
Spread / Average Target 449%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-19.62%205
THALES11.48%30 006
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.25.99%4 556
HENSOLDT AG36.56%3 402
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD2.45%2 130
PLANET LABS PBC5.52%1 266
