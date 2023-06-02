Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005350/en/

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

Bell will present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. E.T. In addition, Bell will participate in a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. E.T. with Rivada Space Networks Chief Executive Officer Declan Ganley and Mynaric AG (MYNA) Co-Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan focused on building the space-based secure low latency connectivity networks.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s leadership in real-time. Following his presentation, Bell will open the floor to questions. Click here to register for the presentation and panel discussion. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the Terran Orbital team will do their best to answer as many questions as possible.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005350/en/