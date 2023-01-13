Advanced search
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
1.845 USD   +9.82%
Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

01/13/2023 | 02:31pm EST
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005442/en/

Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:45 a.m. E.T. Click here to access the presentation.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 53,3%
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION6.33%239
THALES-4.57%26 074
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.75%3 823
HENSOLDT AG2.71%2 578
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD2.77%2 269
PLANET LABS PBC15.86%1 380