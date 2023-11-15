Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115962344/en/

Photo Credit: Terran Orbital

Bell will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Sidoti’s Research Analyst Greg Burns on Thursday, November 16, at 12:15 p.m. E.T. A webcast of the presentation is available at the following link.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held all day on Wednesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 16. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please register at the Sidoti conference using the following link or contact Terran Orbital’s investor relations at ir@terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115962344/en/