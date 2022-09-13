Advanced search
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-09-13 pm EDT
3.960 USD   -1.98%
02:31pTyvak International SRL to Participate in ESA Media Briefing for NASA's Dart Mission
BU
09/12Terran Orbital Shares Rise After B. Riley Initiates at Buy
MT
09/12B. Riley Securities Starts Terran Orbital at Buy With $10 Price Target, Says Terran Leans on Lockheed Martin to Lead US Into Low Earth Orbit Space
MT
Tyvak International SRL to Participate in ESA Media Briefing for NASA's Dart Mission

09/13/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced its participation in ESA’s media briefing for NASA’s DART Mission. The briefing will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 14:00 CET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005971/en/

Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will be on the call and available for media questions.

Main presenters include:

  • Ian Carnelli, Hera mission manager (ESA)
  • Tom Statler, Program Scientist at Planetary Defense Coordination Office (NASA)
  • Nancy Chabot, DART Coordination Lead (Johns Hopkins APL)
  • Daniel Firre, Estrack service manager (ESA)
  • Simone Pirrotta, LICIACube project manager (ASI, Italian space agency)

Rounding out the panel are additional European experts Patrick Michel, Hera Principal Investigator CNRS (Cote d’Azur University, Cote d’Azur Observatory), Michael Kueppers, Hera project scientist (ESA), Heli Greus, and HERA mission Product Assurance & Safety Manager (ESA).

The briefing will be broadcast live on ESA Web TV One: https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/ESA_Web_TV

About Tyvak International

Tyvak International SRL, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation, is a leading European nano and microsatellite provider, based in Torino, Italy. A front runner in miniaturization and specialized in execution and delivery, Tyvak International is contract Prime of European Space Agency for the Milani mission, coordinating a team of 12 entities, universities, research centers, and enterprises in Italy and across all Europe. Learn more at www.tyvak.eu.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Disclaimer: Please note that the view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.


© Business Wire 2022
