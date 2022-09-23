Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Terran Orbital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36 2022-09-23 am EDT
2.705 USD   -26.89%
11:01aTyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event
BU
09/20Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
09/19Marc Bell to Present at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event

09/23/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005380/en/

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, otherwise known as DART, will demonstrate and test asteroid deflection by kinetic impactor. This means the spacecraft will deliberately collide with a target asteroid, Dimorphos, the orbiting Moonlet in a binary asteroid system known as Didymos, to change its speed and path. The Didymos asteroid system poses no threat to Earth, making it the perfect test. If successful, DART’s kinetic impact method could be used in the future if a hazardous asteroid on a collision course with Earth were discovered. John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory developed and operates DART for NASA.

Milani is a satellite developed by Tyvak International, devoted to the visual inspection and dust detection of the Didymos asteroid following DART impact. Milani will be launched aboard ESA’s Hera mothercraft in 2024. A critical component of the Hera planetary defense mission, Milani will be one of ESA’s first deep-space nanosatellites. Milani will also be one of the first nanosatellites ever to orbit an asteroid. Tyvak International is responsible for Milani’s design, build, and mission operations.

About Tyvak International

Tyvak International SRL, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation, is a leading European nano and microsatellite provider, based in Torino, Italy. A front runner in miniaturization and specialized in execution and delivery, Tyvak International is contract Prime of European Space Agency for the Milani mission, coordinating a team of 12 entities, universities, research centers, and enterprises in Italy and across all Europe. Learn more at www.tyvak.eu.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 12,40 $
Spread / Average Target 343%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-62.59%386
THALES55.08%24 112
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-1.21%2 448
HENSOLDT AG72.92%2 232
PLANET LABS PBC-8.78%1 514
OHB SE-11.25%545