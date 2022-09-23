Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event

Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, otherwise known as DART, will demonstrate and test asteroid deflection by kinetic impactor. This means the spacecraft will deliberately collide with a target asteroid, Dimorphos, the orbiting Moonlet in a binary asteroid system known as Didymos, to change its speed and path. The Didymos asteroid system poses no threat to Earth, making it the perfect test. If successful, DART’s kinetic impact method could be used in the future if a hazardous asteroid on a collision course with Earth were discovered. John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory developed and operates DART for NASA.

Milani is a satellite developed by Tyvak International, devoted to the visual inspection and dust detection of the Didymos asteroid following DART impact. Milani will be launched aboard ESA’s Hera mothercraft in 2024. A critical component of the Hera planetary defense mission, Milani will be one of ESA’s first deep-space nanosatellites. Milani will also be one of the first nanosatellites ever to orbit an asteroid. Tyvak International is responsible for Milani’s design, build, and mission operations.

About Tyvak International

Tyvak International SRL, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation, is a leading European nano and microsatellite provider, based in Torino, Italy. A front runner in miniaturization and specialized in execution and delivery, Tyvak International is contract Prime of European Space Agency for the Milani mission, coordinating a team of 12 entities, universities, research centers, and enterprises in Italy and across all Europe. Learn more at www.tyvak.eu.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

