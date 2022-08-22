Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terran Orbital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLAP   US88105P1030

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION

(LLAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-08-17
4.380 USD   -5.40%
06:02aU.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond Visits Terran Orbital's Rapidly Expanding Irvine Facilities
BU
08/18Terran Orbital's Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum
AQ
08/18Terran Orbital Delivers LunIR to Cape Canaveral for Artemis 1 Launch
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond Visits Terran Orbital's Rapidly Expanding Irvine Facilities

08/22/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lockheed Martin and the Space Development Agency toured Terran Orbital’s new facilities prior to General Raymond’s visit

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, hosted U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond at the company’s rapidly expanding operations and manufacturing facilities in Irvine, Calif. The visit took place on Tuesday, August 16, and included tours, briefings, and conversation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005058/en/

From left to right: Adam Thurn, Vice President of Engineering at Terran Orbital; Wahid Azizpor, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Terran Orbital; Shawn Hendricks, Senior Vice President of Operations at Terran Orbital; Michael Moran, Senior Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Matthew Gann, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Terran Orbital; Brigadier General D. Jason Cothern, Deputy Commander of Space Systems Command, United States Space Force; General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force; Roger Teague, President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Austin Williams, Chief Technology Officer at Terran Orbital; Richard Bays, Chief Information Officer at Terran Orbital; Mark Kula, Senior Vice President of Programs at Terran Orbital. (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

From left to right: Adam Thurn, Vice President of Engineering at Terran Orbital; Wahid Azizpor, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Terran Orbital; Shawn Hendricks, Senior Vice President of Operations at Terran Orbital; Michael Moran, Senior Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Matthew Gann, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Terran Orbital; Brigadier General D. Jason Cothern, Deputy Commander of Space Systems Command, United States Space Force; General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force; Roger Teague, President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Austin Williams, Chief Technology Officer at Terran Orbital; Richard Bays, Chief Information Officer at Terran Orbital; Mark Kula, Senior Vice President of Programs at Terran Orbital. (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

General Raymond received a corporate overview briefing on the 52 buses Terran Orbital is developing for Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 programs. Terran Orbital also briefed General Raymond regarding the status of NASA’s lunar-bound CAPSTONE mission and its recent anointing as SmallSat Mission of the Year. General Raymond concluded his visit with a tour of Terran Orbital’s production operations and assembly, integration, and test facilities.

“Terran Orbital develops products and services elevating the aerospace and defense landscape,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are always thrilled to share our insights and capabilities with General Raymond and the U.S. Space Force, and we look forward to delivering the remaining buses for the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 programs.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
06:02aU.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond Visit..
BU
08/18Terran Orbital's Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum
AQ
08/18Terran Orbital Delivers LunIR to Cape Canaveral for Artemis 1 Launch
BU
08/17Terran Orbital's Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum
BU
08/16Terran Orbital to Participate in Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day
BU
08/15Terran Orbital Wins Mission of the Year for CAPSTONE Spacecraft
BU
08/15Stifel Starts Terran Orbital at Buy With $8 Price Target
MT
08/10TERRAN ORBITAL : Investor Presentation
PU
08/10Terran Orbital to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
BU
08/10TERRAN ORBITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 608 M 608 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terran Orbital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,41 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc H. Bell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Hobart Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. LaChance Independent Director
Tom Manion Independent Director
Richard Y. Newton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-55.71%608
THALES67.25%26 614
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD0.95%2 595
HENSOLDT AG79.71%2 372
PLANET LABS PBC-5.04%1 569
OHB SE-7.64%580