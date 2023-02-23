Advanced search
    TERRNT B   SE0009806045

TERRANET AB

(TERRNT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:02:23 2023-02-23 am EST
0.6590 SEK   +6.03%
10:44aMangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
10:44aMangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
02:02aTerranet AB – Year-end report 2022
GL
Mangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB

02/23/2023 | 10:44am EST
Mangold Insight repeats the buy-recommendation of the share in their updated commissioned research over Terranet AB. The analysis can be downloaded on our web: https://terranet.se/en/reports/

For more information, please contact
Magnus Andersson, CEO
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. 

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se


Financials
Sales 2021 9,90 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net income 2021 -44,7 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net cash 2021 25,9 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,6x
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 62,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Magnus Andersson Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Falkenberg Chief Financial Officer
Göran Janson Chairman
Nihat Küçük Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Management
Karolina Bjurehed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRANET AB23.31%20
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 872 191
SYNOPSYS INC.10.35%54 117
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.93%52 948
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.51%52 679
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.71%43 438