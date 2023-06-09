Advanced search
    TERRNT B   SE0009806045

TERRANET AB

(TERRNT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:01:27 2023-06-09 am EDT
0.2010 SEK   +5.79%
Successful Testing of Laser Scanner for ADAS and Autonomous Cars
GL
02:45aSuccessful Testing of Laser Scanner for ADAS and Autonomous Cars
AQ
Terranet publishes detailed product video together with video from the investor day May 30, 2023
GL
Successful Testing of Laser Scanner for ADAS and Autonomous Cars

06/09/2023 | 02:46am EDT
The initial prototype of Terranet's laser scanner, delivered to the office in Lund in March, has undergone successful testing in a controlled laboratory environment. The laser scanner serves as a vital component of the BlincVision anti-collision product, and this testing phase marks a significant milestone towards integrating the system into vehicles.

The new laser scanner unit has been extensively and successfully tested in conjunction with the existing event camera technology. The scanner has demonstrated excellent performance by effectively detecting and visualizing objects within a range of 5 to 30 meters. The laboratory demonstration took place under indoor fluorescent lighting conditions. The laser scanner operated five near-infrared laser beams at a peak power of 60W total, and a repetition rate of 400kHz.

"During the laser scanner prototype testing, we were very pleased to showcase the exceptional but expected capabilities of the eye-safe BlincVision system. It effectively filters out ambient noise and irrelevant data, focusing solely on clearly outlined objects. The sensor continuously provides precise time-stamped 2D shapes as an output stream, which are further triangulated into a 4D scene by BlincVision's computing unit. We successfully demonstrated that our vision software is capable of capturing, processing, and forwarding events triggered by five simultaneously arriving laser beams in real-time," explained Nihat Küçük, CTO of Terranet.

Terranet continuously improves its event-driven object recognition algorithms and neural networks to ensure that BlincVision achieves its goal of detecting objects within ten milliseconds. That means BlincVision is up to ten times faster than existing solutions available in the market today.

For more information, please contact:
Magnus Andersson CEO
Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic. 

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. 

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3,09 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2022 -32,3 M -2,99 M -2,99 M
Net Debt 2022 9,75 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,6 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales 2022 56,4x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Magnus Andersson Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Falkenberg Chief Financial Officer
Göran Janson Chairman
Nihat Küçük Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Management
Karolina Bjurehed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRANET AB-62.30%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.63%2 418 467
SYNOPSYS INC.37.08%66 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.38.49%62 194
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.03%58 367
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION32.41%43 791
