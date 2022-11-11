Advanced search
    TERRNT B   SE0009806045

TERRANET AB

(TERRNT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:58 2022-11-10 am EST
0.5985 SEK   -3.39%
Terranet invites to Q3 presentation of Interim Report on November 17, 2022

11/11/2022 | 02:01am EST
On November 17, Terranet AB (publ) will release its Interim Report for the third quarter 2022. On the same day at 11 a.m. CET, the company's CEO Magnus Andersson and CTO Nihat Küçük will provide an update on the operations in a webcast.

The event will be broadcasted digitally and is open to the public. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/45883 

A recording of the presentation will be available on Terranet's website afterward.

For more information, please contact
Magnus Andersson, CEO
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. 

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.


Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
